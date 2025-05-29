Genetec enhances Genetec Cloudrunner with new mapping tools for faster investigations

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced the introduction of advanced mapping functionalities in Genetec Cloudrunner™, its vehicle-centric investigative system. The new Report Map and Device Map features give law enforcement and security professionals the ability to visualize ALPR (Automatic License Plate Recognition) information in an intuitive map interface, significantly improving investigative reach and operational efficiency.

Interactive maps strengthen investigations and collaboration

The Device Map feature enables investigators to see all connected Cloudrunner cameras around an investigation site. If they don’t yet have access to a camera in a key location, they can easily initiate a third-party partnership request directly from within the map to obtain relevant data. This seamless process strengthens collaboration between law enforcement agencies, businesses, and security stakeholders, expanding investigative reach and enhancing overall security efforts.

Targeted vehicle searches provide geographic and behavioral insights

The Report Map feature provides an additional way to visualize vehicle-based data. It allows users to narrow down vehicle searches by selecting a geographic area on the map. Investigators can quickly visualize where reads and hits occur, uncover movement patterns, and analyze vehicle behavior, such as frequency and travel routes. Advanced filtering by characteristics like color, make, and partial plate numbers further refines searches, revealing where and how often specific vehicles have been detected. This provides valuable insights, helping investigators determine patterns of movement and potential crime hotspots.

“With Cloudrunner’s new mapping tools, law enforcement, security directors, and loss prevention officers can quickly extract meaningful insights and act decisively,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director at Genetec Inc. “Whether investigating a crime in a dense urban area or tracking a vehicle of interest across jurisdictions, the new Cloudrunner mapping features provide them with a visual perspective to better understand the situation and plan an appropriate course of action.”

The new mapping features are now available to Genetec Cloudrunner users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Customers can access these capabilities instantly with no additional costs or setup required.

For more information about the new mapping features in Cloudrunner, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/genetec-cloudrunner-investigative-maps

