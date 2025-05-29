Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Analysis and Sales Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast - Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $17.4 billion in 2023 to an estimated $42.2 billion by 2033. Across 68 markets, the United States dominates the field, accounting for a substantial $8.6 billion of sales in 2023, which is projected to rise, ensuring the US maintains its leadership position with 76.1% of global sales by 2033.

This comprehensive report offers an Excel-based forecast model, delving into key metrics within the 7MM (United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) which contributed 66.7% of the total market sales in 2023. By 2033, these nations are anticipated to increase their share to 71.5% of the overall market value.

Scope

An in-depth overview of COPD covering epidemiology, symptoms, and disease management.

Annualized revenue forecasts for COPD therapeutics, with cost and usage patterns projected from 2023 to 2033.

Analysis of strategic competitor positioning, market needs, clinical trial landscape, and impact on the global market.

Pipeline insights offering comprehensive data on emerging therapeutic mechanisms and late-stage candidates.

Current and future competitive market analyses, detailing industry drivers, restraints, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Managing analyst

2.5.3 Therapy area directors

2.5.4 Epidemiologist

2.5.5 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.6 Vice President of Disease Intelligence and Epidemiology

2.5.7 Global Head of Pharma Research, Analysis, and Competitive Intelligence



3 About the Analyst

Companies Featured

Sanofi

Regeneron

GSK

AstraZeneca

Verona Pharma

Chiesi Pharma

Roche

Genentech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Theravance Biopharma

Novartis

