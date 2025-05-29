Positron Corporation Expands Market Presence with Sale of NeuSight PET-CT Scanner

Niagara Falls, NY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leader in molecular imaging systems and services, is pleased to announce the sale of its NeuSight PET-CT 64-slice scanner to a prominent nuclear cardiologist specializing in advanced cardiovascular diagnostics and interventional care.

This latest sale highlights the growing demand for Positron’s PET and PET-CT solutions, which combine cutting-edge technology with comprehensive clinical, technical and training support. Positron continues to deliver the most effective and cost-efficient imaging platform for nuclear cardiology and molecular imaging practices nationwide.

The NeuSight PET-CT is engineered to elevate cardiac PET imaging through a unique combination of advanced technology, exceptional performance, and unmatched value. Internationally recognized, the system features a spacious 72 cm gantry for patient comfort and high-sensitivity acquisition that reduces radiation exposure for both patients and staff. With the smallest footprint and lightest weight in its class, NeuSight is ideal for all healthcare environments where space and efficiency matter.

Designed for versatility and viability, the NeuSight PET-CT delivers high-performance imaging for both cardiology and oncology applications. Its advanced data acquisition enables faster, more accurate scans, improving diagnostic confidence. Offering both anatomic and functional imaging, it supports a wide range of studies—including cardiac, tumor, and neurological imaging — making it a powerful tool for practices committed to delivering superior patient care.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated, “We are pleased to partner with such a respected physician who is a KOL of a larger, established medical group. This sale reflects the growing recognition of our advanced PET imaging systems and full-service support. We believe this is the beginning of a broader opportunity to serve the entire organization. As we expand into the western U.S., Positron is uniquely positioned to meet new demands and drive the adoption of cardiac PET through unmatched value, reliability, and clinical impact.”

About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company that co-develops, manufactures, and sells state-of-the-art PET and PET-CT imaging systems and clinical services to nuclear medicine healthcare providers throughout North America.

Positron specializes in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging, the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET/PET-CT technologies, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine.

Positron's Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT imaging systems and distinct market position are substantial advantages unique to Positron that will facilitate the adoption of cardiac PET and the growth of the nuclear imaging market. Positron will soon offer a state-of-the-art PET-CT 4D molecular imaging device in the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice. Positron’s PET-CT(s) will enable nuclear cardiologists to utilize the full capabilities of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine. Positron’s PET-CT systems will also enable the Company to fully service and meet the demands of the vast oncology imaging segment of nuclear medicine.

Positron is committed to expanding the cardiac and oncology PET modality by delivering the best technology and value to imaging specialists and will continue to advance its technology through its co-developer, supplier, and R&D venture with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co. a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.positron.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: economic conditions, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; future U.S. and global political and regulatory conditions; geopolitical events; manufacturing, distribution and supply chain disruptions and cost increases; and new product introductions by our competitors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

