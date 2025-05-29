Food & Grocery Market Report 2025: Major Players, Consumer Attitudes, and Forecasts to 2029 - Impacts of Inflation, Online Penetration, and Health Focused Offerings

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sector Series: Food & Grocery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Food & grocery report offers a comprehensive insight into the global food & grocery retail market, analysing the sector, the major players, consumer attitudes, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.
The global food & grocery market will regain momentum in 2025 as inflation in Europe and South America drive growth. The global online food & grocery market penetration is forecast to have doubled between 2019 and 2025 as consumers embrace ecommerce. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing transparency in product labels, seeking clear nutritional information to make informed decisions.
Scope
- The global online food & grocery market grew by 12.3% in 2024, reaching $782.6 billion.
- Emerging economies in Asia Pacific will accelerate the regions growing share in the global food & grocery sector out to 2029
- The tobacco market will experience the steepest decline in category share between 2024 and 2029, as health conscious consumers and government regulations inhibit growth
Reasons to Buy
- The report identifies the key market drivers as well as the inhibitors to the food & grocery market growth.
- It analyzes the market growth prospects within each of the major regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
- The report reviews the distribution channel share and growth of the food &grocery sector, which helps set smart business goals.
- Benchmarks the top 20 retailers in the market and offers insight to gain a competitive edge over your competitors.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Inflation and an expanding middle class will drive growth in 2025
- Online penetration will reach 7.4% in 2025, driven by the channel's convenience
- Retailers must invest in health-focused offerings to appeal to a broader consumer base
KEY TRENDS
- Market Drivers and Inhibitors
- Key Trend: Private label innovation drives spend from a broader customer base
- Key Trend: Shoppers demand for convenience is driving grocers to invest in rapid delivery
- Key Trend: Rising health consciousness among consumers prompts retailers to react
- Strategies for Success
MARKET SIZE AND FORECASTS
- Global Food & Grocery Market Value 2019-2029
- Global Food & Grocery Online Market 2019-2029
- Global Food & Grocery Market by Channel Share, 2019-2029
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Global Food & Grocery Market by Region, 2019-2029
- Top 10 Global Food & Grocery Markets, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Food & Grocery Markets by Online Sales, 2024-2029
- Top 10 Food & Grocery Markets by Forecast CAGR, 2024-2029
CATEGORY PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS
- Global Food & Grocery Category Performance, 2019-2029
MARKET SHARES AND BRAND PROFILES
- Top 20 Retailers: Market Shares 2023 & 2024
- Retailers in Focus: Aldi Sud
- Retailers in Focus: Schwarz Group
- Retailers in Focus: Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
- Retailers to Watch
Companies Featured
- 7-Eleven
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.
- Aldi Nord
- Aldi Sud
- B&M
- Carrefour SA
- Costco Wholesale Corp
- E.Leclerc
- Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG
- Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
- Just Eat
- Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
- Les Mousquetaires
- Marks & Spencer
- Meituan
- Mercadona SA
- Publix Super Markets Inc
- Rewe Group
- Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
- SPAR International BV
- Sprouts
- Tesco Plc
- The Kroger Company
- Waitrose & Partners
- Walmart Inc.
- Wawa
- Woolworths Group
