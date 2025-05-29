Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu
Attachment
| Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine
Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu
Attachment
VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for April 2025 amounted EUR...Read More
On May 7, 2025 Vilkyškių pieninė AB, a member of the VILVI Group, signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (hereinafter – the SPA) with Karpis UAB regarding the acquisition of ordinary registered shares...Read More