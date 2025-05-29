Notifications on transactions concluded by managers of the companies

 | Source: Vilkyskiu Pienine Vilkyskiu Pienine

Notification on transactions concluded by managers of the company (see attachment).

Vilija Milaseviciute 
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102 
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu

Attachment


Attachments

2025-05-29 Notifications on transactions concluded by managers

