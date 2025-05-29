Environics Analytics Unveils New 2025 Data Enhancements

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) is excited to announce the launch of its 2025 suite of data product updates headlined by a major refresh of PRIZM®, Canada’s premier segmentation system. With a bold new look, updated icons, and refined tools, PRIZM® 2025 is in tune with the changing face of Canada.

Built on nearly a year of rigorous research, testing, and statistical modeling, the latest edition of PRIZM® captures the dynamic shifts in Canadian demographics driven by immigration, internal migration, and an aging population. With 67 distinct lifestyle segments, PRIZM® paints a vivid picture of who Canadians are and where they live, right down to the postal code and dissemination area.

Whether you're a business, non-profit, or government agency, PRIZM® empowers you to understand your audience with precision and activate your media strategies with confidence. The 2025 update reflects real-world changes in neighbourhoods across the country, as Canadians move through life stages and across regions, reshaping communities in the process.

But PRIZM® is just the beginning. When combined with EA’s powerful data like DemoStats, SocialValues, and a wide range of behavioural insights, organizations can build rich, actionable profiles of their customers, subscribers, clients, donors, and prospects. These insights can be seamlessly shared with agencies and media partners, ensuring everyone speaks the same language when it comes to targeting and engagement.

The 2025 data release also includes updates to:

DemoStats – Featuring the full demographic insights from the 2021 Census, including household income, immigration trends, and more.

DaytimePop and NewToCanada – Offering fresh perspectives on population movement and newcomer integration.

AskingCanadians eShopper, Social and Mobile – Enhanced behavioural data for understanding online consumer habits.

SocialValues – A refreshed psychographic lens into what Canadians believe, value, and aspire to.

Together, these updates offer a comprehensive, modernized view of how Canadians think, feel, and buy, giving organizations the tools they need to connect with their audiences in 2025 and beyond.

Learn more at environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/data

PRIZM is a registered trademark of Claritas, LLC. Used by Environics Analytics with permission.

