LOBO Unveils Second-Generation Modular Robotic Platform for Home and Industrial Applications

WUXI, China, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), an advanced manufacturer of electric bikes, tricycles, and off-highway four-wheeler electric carts, proudly announced the launch of its second-generation multi-functional robotic platform. Based on a highly modular design, the new platform builds on LOBO’s first-generation robotic mower and has been engineered as a versatile base unit capable of transforming into multiple specialized service robots through module customization.

A Universal Platform for Homes and Beyond

Designed as a smart, scalable robotic base, the second-generation platform supports a wide range of functions — from everyday home use to industrial and emergency applications. Key features include:

Home Use – All-in-One Outdoor Helper

For homeowners, the robot serves as:

Autonomous Lawn Mower – Keeps your yard pristine with minimal effort.

– Keeps your yard pristine with minimal effort. Smart Pool Cleaner – Cleans pool surfaces automatically and efficiently.

– Cleans pool surfaces automatically and efficiently. Home Security Patrol – Monitors your property with integrated AI vision, cameras, and motion sensors.



Security Patrol Robot

Ideal for residential, commercial, or institutional surveillance, the robot autonomously patrols perimeters using AI vision and motion detection.

Firefighting Robot

Designed to operate in underground garages or hazardous buildings, remotely extinguishing fires in areas unsafe for human entry.

Battlefield Rescue Unit – Designed for search-and-rescue operations in extreme or dangerous environments.

“This platform goes far beyond a traditional mower — it is a versatile robotic mobility solution designed to adapt and expand with the evolving needs of users,” said the CEO of LOBO. “Whether supporting families with routine lawn maintenance and home monitoring or assisting in critical emergency response scenarios, our goal is to harness advanced robotics to enhance safety, efficiency, and intelligence in all aspects of daily life.”

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in electric mobility and smart robotics. Its products include e-bicycles, electric motorcycles, e-tricycles, electric off-road four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and elderly scooters, solar-powered vehicles, along side smart products like robotic lawn mowers. Committed to sustainability and innovation, LOBO is advancing the future of low-speed electric transportation and AI-enabled robotics, aiming to reduce carbon footprints, enhance energy efficiency, and improve quality of life globally.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboevtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

HORIZON IR

Michael Wei

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co