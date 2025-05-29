North America Hydrogen Industry Report 2025: US Green Hydrogen Growth Stalls Amid Trump-Era Policy Shifts, Rising Costs, and Regulatory Hurdles - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hydrogen Market Report - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is losing ground in the global low-carbon hydrogen race, with its projected share of global capacity set to drop from 46% in 2025 to just 28% by 2030.

The region faces growing headwinds from policy shifts, most notably under Trump's renewed administration, which is curbing green hydrogen momentum through halted funding, and high tariffs on imports. These changes are accelerating a pivot toward blue hydrogen and reinforcing regional disparities, as federal rollback contrasts with continued state and provincial support.



North America's position in the global low-carbon hydrogen market is weakening, with its share of global capacity projected to drop from 46% in 2025 to 28% by 2030. While the US now leads regionally, policy shifts under the Trump administration - halted IRA funding, stricter 45V rules, and new tariffs on steel, aluminum, and clean tech imports - are inflating costs and stalling green hydrogen growth.

This is accelerating a pivot toward blue hydrogen. Canada's momentum has slowed due to project delays, chiefly those of GHI, while Mexico remains a marginal player. Despite federal setbacks, state and provincial initiatives, particularly in California, New York, Alberta, and Quebec, continue to support hydrogen development. Transport remains the key end-use sector, with growing interest from heavy-duty vehicle and industrial applications.



Key Highlights

Although previously seen as a global leader in this sector, North America's share of the global low-carbon hydrogen capacity is expected to decrease from 46% in 2025 to 28% in 2030.

North America ranks third globally for low-carbon hydrogen capacity, following Europe and Africa, with the US holding the majority of North America's hydrogen capacity, accounting for 63% of the region's total.

Between 2024 and 2025 Canada lost its regional lead, due to the stalling and postponement of GHI projects. Whilst the US now ranks first in North America, and 76% of its pipeline capacity lies in post-feasibility stage projects, the overall outlook appears less optimistic, due to the current administration's plan to increase fossil fuel production at the expense of renewable energy development.

Mexico remains a slow mover within the region's hydrogen market, with just 102ktpa of capacity across all of its active and upcoming projects.

Scope

NA's low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook, Key regional projects, Key companies operating in NA's hydrogen market, Hydrogen end-use sectors, Hydrogen policy in the US, Canada and Mexico, including Trump's recent tariffs, Deal activity related to hydrogen in NS, Company filings analysis of NA headquartered companies

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive summary

Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Market

North America in a global context

North American low-carbon hydrogen capacity by country

Largest upcoming projects globally

Largest upcoming projects in North America

Key players in the regional market

North America hydrogen capacity in high and low-case scenarios

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Major barriers for low-carbon hydrogen deployment

Demand in Key Application Areas

Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen in North America

Examples of hydrogen developments in North America across sectors

Transportation

Iron & steel

Ammonia

Hydrogen pipelines and gas blending projects

Hydrogen sector challenges

Tariffs, Policies, and Initiatives

Trump's tariffs and their impact on the hydrogen market

US, Canada, and Mexico hydrogen policies and strategies

US States' and Canadian Provinces' hydrogen initiatives

Market Signals: Deals and Corporate Filings

North American hydrogen deal activity

North American companies' corporate filings

Key Data

North American countries' hydrogen targets, hydrogen type and industry focus

North America's largest active and upcoming H2 projects

Opportunities and barriers for low-carbon hydrogen development

Examples of hydrogen developments in North America across sectors

Hydrogen demand in transportation

Top 5 low-carbon hydrogen projects for iron and steel use

Top 5 low-carbon hydrogen projects for ammonia supply

Top 5 upcoming hydrogen pipelines in North America, by capital expenditure

Top 5 upcoming gas blending projects in North America, by capacity

Trump's tariffs will impact low-carbon hydrogen development in North America

Top 5 regions for active and upcoming capacity up to 2030

Global vs North American low-carbon hydrogen capacity

North American countries by low-carbon hydrogen capacity and development stage

Top 20 companies' net capacity share in North American low-carbon hydrogen projects in 2030

North America low-carbon hydrogen capacity scenario, 2025-2030

North America target end-use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen

Percentage of North American low-carbon hydrogen production by consumer industry

North American maximum low-carbon hydrogen capacity allocated to the iron & steel sector, 2025-2030

North American low-carbon ammonia production capacity, 2025-2030

Top 10 North American headquartered companies by hydrogen mentions in corporate filings, 2022-2025YTD

Top 5 North American headquartered companies by hydrogen mentions in corporate filings, 2022-2025YTD

