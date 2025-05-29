Together we Walk at Breakthrough T1D Walk

Throughout June close to 50 communities will be gathering across Canada to raise funds for type 1 diabetes research



TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakthrough T1D™ Walk (formerly JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes) is the largest fundraising event in Canada that unites the T1D community who are dedicated to making every day better for the estimated 300,000 Canadians living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), as we drive toward curing this disease. The only event of its kind that brings together the T1D community, the Walk has raised more than $143 million to date in its over 30-year history, making it one of the longest running and most successful fundraising events in the country.

Throughout June, and with additional events in the fall, more than 50 Walks will be held across the country. The collective fundraising goal is $3.2 million that will help support Breakthrough T1D Canada’s mission to find cures for T1D.

There is currently no medication or therapy that can improve disease outcomes for people with T1D and they must administer insulin daily just to stay alive. Continued investment in ground-breaking research, such as stem cell-based treatments that can restore insulin production in those living with the disease, is crucial for improved treatments and cures.

Research works. And Canada is home to some of the most renowned T1D researchers in the world. The transformational breakthroughs Breakthrough T1D has helped fund, including diagnostics, medications and devices—are now helping people with T1D live longer, healthier lives. In the last 50 years of progress, 25 years have been added to the lifespan of a person receiving the latest care in Canada. But we cannot stop until there are cures and a world free from type 1 diabetes.

“The Walk is truly a special event that while being a fun, family-friendly event has a greater purpose,” says Jessica Diniz, President and CEO of Breakthrough T1D Canada. “This organization began with dedicated parents looking drive T1D research, and we honour that legacy every year at the Walk, bringing together the T1D community for this singular goal. Funds raised from the Breakthrough T1D Walk will help improve lives of Canadians living with T1D by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to treat, prevent and cure T1D. Insulin was discovered in Canada, and we believe that the cure will be too.”

About Breakthrough T1D Canada

As the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps to make every day better for those living with the disease while driving toward cures. ​

Since the discovery of insulin, Canada has remained at the forefront of T1D research. Breakthrough T1D is committed to investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with governments to address issues that impact the T1D community, and supporting individuals facing this disease.​

​

About type 1 diabetes (T1D) ​

T1D is an autoimmune disease where the pancreas makes little to no insulin. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood glucose levels; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people, and an estimated 300,000 in Canada. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for over 70% of all T1D diagnoses nationally.

Additionally, Canada has one of the highest rates of diagnosis in the world, and it’s unknown why. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, researchers believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

