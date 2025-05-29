OPEC Secretary General Announced as Keynote Speaker at Global Energy Show Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dmg events is announcing that OPEC Secretary General, His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, will make an official visit to Canada this June and appear as a Keynote Speaker at the Global Energy Show Canada (GESC) taking place June 10-12.

Speaking as part of the Executive Conference ‘The Conversation’ hosted by Peter Mansbridge, His Excellency joins a who’s who of energy industry CEOs, policy leaders from the private sector, and ministerial and elected officials from across Canada and around the world. The convention gets set to tackle big questions and issues about what Canada’s energy mandate can look like over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais to the Global Energy Show Canada this June in Calgary, for what is shaping up to be the most influential and important edition of the event in decades,” says Nick Samain, Senior Vice President of dmg events. “With pre-registration already trending close to double compared to the last edition in 2024, we expect to reach capacity attendance for this year’s conference program in the next few days.”

This announcement comes alongside a roster of more than 150 distinguished private sector energy leaders from Canada and around the world, including: Hon. Rona Ambrose, Deputy Chairwoman, TD Securities; Stastia West, President & Country Chair and Vice President, Canada Integrated Gas, Shell Canada; Mark Maki, CEO, Trans Mountain; Mark Fitzgerald, President and CEO, PETRONAS Canada; Jon McKenzie, President and CEO, Cenovus Energy; Darlene Gates, President and CEO, MEG Energy; Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, CEO, The Bouchier Group; Clay Sell, CEO, X-energy; Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG; Chris Doornbos, President and CEO, E3 Lithium; Kim Lauritsen, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Growth, Ontario Power Generation; and Carl Marcotte, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Candu Energy, an AtkinsRéalis Company.

Joining this roster of private sector energy leaders is strong representation from government, Indigenous, and policy leaders, including: Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith; Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta; Hon. Colleen Young, Minister of Energy and Resources, Government of Saskatchewan; Crystal Smith, Chief, Haisla First Nation; Dr. Orlando Velandia Sepúlveda, President, National Hydrocarbons Agency of Colombia (ANH); Chana Martineau, CEO, Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation; Kenneth Wagner, Former Trump Administration Senior Executive at the US Environmental Protection Agency; Jason Lanclos, Director of State Energy Development and Planning, Louisiana Economic Development; Dale Hansen, Dean, McPhail School of Energy, SAIT; Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta; Lisa Baiton, President and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP); Sonya Savage, Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP; Marg McCuaig-Boyd, Senior Advisor, Counsel Public Affairs Inc.; Shannon Joseph, Chair, Energy for a Secure Future; Heather Exner-Pirot, Senior Fellow and Director of Natural Resources, Energy, and Environment, MacDonald-Laurier Institute; James Rajotte, Alberta’s Senior Representative to the United States, Government of Alberta; Hon. René Legacy, Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Minister responsible for Energy, Government of New Brunswick; Hon. Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities, Government of Alberta; Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank; Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva and Karen Ogen, CEO, First Nations Natural Gas Alliance.

Delegates can expect a range of premium networking events throughout the three-day conference and exhibition including daily receptions, industry dinners, the Global Energy Show Awards, all on the backdrop of a robust exhibition featuring 500 exhibiting companies across five expansive exhibition halls.

Exhibition hours are: Tuesday, June 10 and Wednesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please check the website for full conference program and hours.

Media are required to pre-register to attend the show. In order to obtain a show badge for the event, media will need to provide accreditation (a piece of photo identification and an official business card) upon arrival. The Media Room is located on Level 2, BMO Centre.



For more information on GESC, to pre-register or to inquire about attendance, please visit https://www.globalenergyshow.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

403-585-4570

Brookline Public Relations

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com