New PDI Experience Designer Helps Convenience Retailers Increase Customer Engagement and Loyalty

ATLANTA, GA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today’s consumers expect a meaningful connection to the convenience brands and retailers they trust for their everyday needs. This means companies must deliver personalized interactions at every touchpoint to engage shoppers, build loyalty, and drive long-term growth. With the help of PDI Technologies and its new PDI Experience Designer, convenience retailers like Weigel’s can create and manage personalized loyalty journeys that increase customer engagement and business profitability.

“Standing up a loyalty program alone isn’t enough,” said Jessica Starnes, Director of Loyalty, Weigel’s. “A retail loyalty marketing team needs to use all the data available to create meaningful, personalized member experiences that impact lift. PDI Experience Designer allows us to launch highly targeted campaigns that drive specific purchasing behaviors and achieve excellent open and conversion rates.”

PDI Experience Designer is a powerful self-service platform that helps retailers create personalized, omnichannel loyalty campaigns with ease. The solution is equipped with a user-friendly customer engagement tool, pre-built templates, and data-driven insights. PDI Experience Designer is designed to help retailers quickly launch targeted promotions, product recommendations, and customer re-engagement efforts—all with minimal effort and without requiring additional resources. Whether the goal is nurturing new customers, retaining loyal ones, or reactivating lapsed shoppers, PDI Experience Designer simplifies the entire process so retailers can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

“We launched PDI Experience Designer to respond to the specific needs and use cases of our customers,” said Mike Melson, SVP & GM, Payments & Loyalty, PDI Technologies. “From very simple drag-and-drop content creation to complex, automated lifecycle management, PDI Experience Designer enables retailers to execute on their strategic objectives. And this is just a glimpse into some of the loyalty- and promotional-focused innovations we’re developing for retailers as we optimize and integrate their operations across the enterprise.”

PDI created the PDI Experience Designer solution through an integration with Braze, the leading customer engagement platform used by companies like Gap, Intuit, and Max, among others. Braze was designed to support companies of all sizes across all industries. This design makes it a key platform for an industry like convenience, where retailers vary greatly in number of stores and have distinct retail needs due to their participation in regulated programs for 21+ consumers. Unique to the PDI Experience Designer integration with Braze, PDI remains the main point of contact and support for convenience retailers using the solution.

“At Braze, we help brands build, iterate, and optimize fully orchestrated journeys across the customer lifecycle,” said Ryan Fish, Enterprise Account Executive, Braze. “PDI Experience Designer has showcased the possibilities of combining best-in-class customer engagement with an equally powerful loyalty engine. Weigel’s has led the way in adopting this technology, offering their loyal shoppers highly personalized, customized experiences that ultimately drive an elevated brand experience and improved bottom-line results.”

PDI Experience Designer is available now to convenience retailers of all sizes. To explore how PDI Experience Designer can elevate your loyalty program, Schedule a Demo. To learn more about all PDI loyalty and payment solutions, visit PDI Loyalty.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we’re simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

About Weigel’s

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family-owned East Tennessee business operating 83 stores, along with its own dairy and bakery. Known for its top-quality products and premium customer service, Weigel’s represents state-of-the-art convenience retailing and a strong connection to the communities it serves. For more information about Weigel’s, including store hours and offerings, visit weigels.com or follow @weigelsstores on X, Instagram, and Facebook.