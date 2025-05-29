Clifton Blake’s Strategic Merger with Metropolitan Commercial Realty Inc. positions Clifton Blake as Market Leader in Integrated Real Estate Platforms

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clifton Blake, a real estate investment and asset management firm, is pleased to announce its official merger with Metropolitan Commercial Realty Inc., now rebranded as CB Metropolitan Commercial Ltd. (CB Metcom). This strategic merger brings together two highly successful enterprises to fortify capabilities and long-term outcomes for clients and investors.

CB Metcom brings to Clifton Blake an active broker network of more than 250 professionals, two decades of experience, and thousands of sales and leasing transactions. This integration enhances Clifton Blake’s ability to source off-market deals, access timely property intelligence, and underwrite with speed and precision. CB Metcom’s client base also opens new streams of capital, expanding Clifton Blake’s market reach, and deepening their ability to serve investors, tenants and borrowers.

“Clifton Blake offers the leading full cycle solution for optimizing and managing real estate assets,” said KC Daya, Chief Executive Officer of Clifton Blake. “By adding a commercial brokerage to our in-house capabilities, we now control a broader segment of the real estate value chain, from origination and underwriting, to lending, construction, leasing, and property management. Our leadership in full cycle management ensures a wide bank of service offerings and customized solutions for investors, tenants, and property owners.”

The merger also provides an operational advantage. With broader market intelligence and extended reach into the brokerage community, the firm is positioned to accelerate growth and streamline execution. CB Metcom’s clients, in turn, gain access to Clifton Blake’s premier lending and investment solutions, creating a reciprocal pipeline of opportunity across the platform. CB Metcom’s on-the-ground presence in key markets will directly support Clifton Blake’s local market intelligence, deal sourcing, leasing, and capital markets strategies.

“We’re stronger together,” said Ming Zee, Managing Director of CB Metcom. “By joining Clifton Blake, we’re offering something rare in the market. Our brokerage team now operates within a fully integrated real estate platform, supported by capital, lending, and development expertise. We are well-positioned to expand our capabilities, surpassing previous limitations in the scope of services we offered to our clients.”

With this strategic alignment, Clifton Blake continues to solidify its position not only in market leadership but as one of Canada’s most agile real estate asset management firms, combining scale, specialization, intelligence, and executional excellence to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving investment landscape.

About Clifton Blake

Clifton Blake is known for its disciplined investment approach and strategically integrated capability curating and managing Class A portfolios spanning private mortgage lending, construction management, and mixed-use real estate development. With a 50-year history, the firm has consistently delivered strong risk-adjusted returns through its Private REIT, Mortgage Fund, and Bridge Funds, all of which are built on a foundation of long-term value creation and urban intensification. Learn more at www.cliftonblake.com.

About CB Metropolitan Commercial Ltd.

Metropolitan Commercial Realty Inc. was founded in 2006 by Ming Zee and David De Courcy with a mission to deliver tailored solutions across all aspects of commercial real estate, specializing in land development and leasing strategies for property owners and operators alike. Over the years, the firm has established a legacy of success, consistently achieving best-in-class results and fostering long-standing client relationships, namely with Clifton Blake. As CB Metropolitan Commercial Ltd., the firm retains its independent spirit and client-first philosophy while gaining access to the operational scale and financial infrastructure of Clifton Blake. Learn more at www.cbmetcom.com.

Media Contact:

Karryn Tapsas

Manager, Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors IR

604-719-8285

ktapsas@allianceadvisors.com