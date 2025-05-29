Biofuels Industry Report 2025: Renewable Diesel and SAF Prospects, Policy Impacts and Global Adoption Variance

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biofuels (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on examining the prospects for renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which are types of biofuels manufactured from inedible biomass sources.



Government policies and international regulations are driving biofuel adoption across multiple sectors, but policy support remains uneven globally. Many countries have implemented mandates for blending biofuels with gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel to curb emissions. Even in shipping, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is promoting biofuel use, while aviation sector is also gaining regulatory momentum. However, policy approaches vary widely around the world.



The oil and gas industry's energy transition must incorporate transition fuels and low-carbon energy sources within their portfolios to reduce their carbon footprint. This includes the use of biofuels, either directly or through blending with petroleum fuels to help decarbonize the transportation sector. Although biofuels are predominantly used in transportation, they also have other applications, including heating and aviation. Unlike conventional fuels, biofuels are produced mostly from plants and animal sources, which can be replenished quickly.



Scope

Reasons to Buy

To understand the purview of biofuels theme within the Energy Transition Framework.

Identify the key industry, technology, and macroeconomic trends impacting the biofuels theme.

Overview of technologies used to produce renewable fuels.

Understand the biofuels value chain and the key players in it.

Includes a snapshot of industry signals such as deals, patents, hirings, and company fillings related to biofuels theme.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies; and oilfield and services companies based on their competitive positioning in the biofuels theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Types of biofuels

Trends

Industry trends

Technology trends

Industry Analysis

Biofuels production and consumption outlook

Competitive landscape

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Pre-treatment

Conversion

Storage and distribution

Companies

Renewable fuel produces

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

About the Analyst

Contact the Publisher

