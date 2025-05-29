Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Report 2025: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants to 2030

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) capacity is poised to grow considerably by more than 12% during 2024 to 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth due to heavy demand for PVC from key industries such as construction, packaging, medical, and wires and cables. A total capacity of 5.77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added in Asia by 2030, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.



Scope

Global PVC capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

PVC planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries

Key details of the PVC plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced PVC plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global PVC industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of PVC capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity PVC Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announce PVC Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced PVC Plants

02. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global PVC Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

PVC Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global PVC Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global PVC Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global PVC Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. PVC Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

PVC Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Asia

05. PVC Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

PVC Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in the Middle East

06. PVC Capacity Outlook in Africa

PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in North America

07. PVC Capacity Outlook in FSU

PVC Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in FSU by Country

08. PVC Capacity Outlook in Europe

PVC Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced PVC Projects in Europe by Country

09. PVC Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

PVC Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

PVC Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8or8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.