HealthPRO Canada and Hospice Palliative Care Ontario Partner to Strengthen Procurement for Ontario Hospices

Oakville, ON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, the country’s national group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO). This collaboration aims to help more than 140 hospice programs across Ontario achieve cost savings and operational efficiencies through coordinated access to HealthPRO Canada's national buying power.

“This is a significant step forward in supporting Ontario’s hospices,” says Rick Firth, President & CEO, Hospice Palliative Care Ontario. “Through this partnership with HealthPRO Canada, we’re giving our members access to tools and services that will allow them to deliver even more sustainable, high-quality care to the people and families they serve.”

The two organizations will work together to drive cost savings by enabling hospice programs to access competitively sourced contracts. The partnership will help streamline operations, reducing the administrative burden of procurement so that hospice organizations can allocate more resources to frontline care. It will also promote innovation by identifying and supporting Canadian-made and innovative solutions that address the unique needs of hospice and palliative care providers.

“This partnership reflects HealthPRO Canada’s ongoing commitment to strengthening care across the full healthcare continuum — including the vital, compassionate work being done in hospice settings,” says Christine Donaldson, President & CEO of HealthPRO Canada. “By supporting HPCO and its members, we’re proud to help ensure hospice providers can spend less time on procurement and more time on what matters most — improving the quality of life for patients and their families as they face life-threatening illness.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. As a leader in procurement—the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare—HealthPRO Canada has been a trusted partner in the healthcare supply chain for nearly 30 years. The organization manages modern, innovative, and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment, and medications across Canada.



About Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO)

Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO) is the provincial association representing hospices and palliative care providers across Ontario. HPCO works to advance and champion quality, compassionate hospice palliative care for individuals living with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Through leadership, advocacy, education, and the development of standards and accreditation, HPCO supports a network of member organizations that provide care in homes, hospices, hospitals, and communities. Learn more at www.hpco.ca.

