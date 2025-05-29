Fumed Silica Market to Reach USD 2.57 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 5.13% | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fumed silica market size was calculated at USD 1.56 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.57 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.13% from 2025 to 2034. The increasing demand for high-performance parts for the marine & transportation industry is the key factor driving the growth of the fumed silica market. Also, increasing adoption of fumed silica in coating applications coupled with technological advancements can fuel market growth further.

The market for fused silica is primarily driven by the paints and coatings sector and its affordability. The market's prediction would be hampered by a lack of awareness combined with the availability of biogenic fumed silica as a replacement. The market is expanding as a result of increased demand for water-based coatings and booming need for lubricants for industrial applications.

Due to its wide range of uses across numerous sectors, the Fumed Silica Market is predicted to rise steadily. Micron-sized amorphous silica droplets make up the synthetic substance known as "fused silica." The main factors influencing the development of the global market are fumed silica's rheological and reinforcing qualities. The market offers two varieties of fumed silica hydrophilic and hydropoor fumed silica. The product is a major functional material utilized in applications such as adhesives, personal care goods, pharmaceuticals, food, and many others, supported by its adaptable qualities.

Fumed silica, a synthetic amorphous silica composed of micron-sized droplets, boasts unique rheological and reinforcing characteristics, making it a critical functional ingredient across a multitude of industries. It is broadly classified into two types: hydrophilic and hydrophobic fumed silica. These types are extensively used in various applications, including adhesives, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, gel batteries, and lighting solutions, owing to their adaptable and superior performance attributes.

Market Segments:

1. By Type

Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Water-attracting Most commonly used form Used in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and pharmaceuticals

Hydrophobic Fumed Silica Water-repellent (treated with silanes or other agents) Ideal for moisture-sensitive formulations, silicone rubber, and cosmetics



2. By Application

Silicone Rubber Enhances mechanical strength and durability Used in automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries

Paints, Coatings, and Inks Acts as a thickening, anti-settling, and anti-sagging agent Improves rheology and storage stability

Adhesives and Sealants Provides thixotropy and improves bonding performance Widely used in construction and automotive sectors

Pharmaceuticals Used as a glidant, thickener, or stabilizer Enhances tablet formulation and bioavailability

Personal Care and Cosmetics Provides smooth texture and oil control Used in skin care, hair care, and make-up products

Food and Beverages Used as an anti-caking agent and thickener Enhances product shelf-life and texture

Others Includes agriculture, battery gels, and other specialty chemical applications



3. By End-Use Industry

Automotive Utilized in tires, gaskets, and rubber components

Construction Used in advanced concrete and composite materials

Electronics Applied in encapsulants and insulating materials

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

4. By Region

Asia Pacific (Largest market) Key countries: China, Japan, India, South Korea Rapid industrialization and electronics manufacturing drive growth

(Largest market) North America Key countries: U.S., Canada Strong demand from healthcare, automotive, and construction sectors

Europe Key countries: Germany, France, UK, Italy Focus on advanced coatings, personal care, and regulatory compliance

Latin America Emerging demand in agriculture and construction sectors

Middle East & Africa Growing infrastructure development and industrial expansion



Market Segmentation by Type

The market for fumed silica is segmented primarily into hydrophilic and hydrophobic types. Hydrophilic fumed silica currently holds the dominant market share due to its excellent compatibility and ease of dispersion in aqueous systems. In contrast, the hydrophobic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, propelled by its water-repellent properties, which make it highly suitable for applications requiring anti-corrosive and moisture-resistant features. The increasing industrial adoption of hydrophobic fumed silica in coatings and sealants underlines its growing importance in the market.

Market Segmentation by Application

The diverse applications of fumed silica significantly contribute to its expanding market footprint. Key application sectors include paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food and beverages, gel batteries, and lighting. Among these, paints and coatings represent the largest application segment, driven by the escalating demand for water-based coatings in both architectural and industrial domains. The use of fumed silica enhances the durability, texture, and performance of coatings, thereby meeting stringent environmental and regulatory standards.

In the pharmaceutical sector, fumed silica is prized for its physiological inertness, making it an ideal additive in medical formulations such as blood transfusions, artificial heart valves, and prosthetic devices. The personal care industry also heavily relies on fumed silica for its anti-aging and thickening properties in cosmetics and dental care products. Moreover, the food and beverage industry leverages fumed silica as an anti-caking and thickening agent, enhancing product stability and texture.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and the automotive industry's push towards lightweight and efficient coatings have further fueled demand for fumed silica, especially in gel battery production and automotive coatings. This trend aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market for fumed silica, accounting for over 44% of the global revenue share in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the region’s expanding paints and coatings industry, increasing manufacturing of adhesives and sealants, and a growing gel battery market driven by the rise of electric vehicles. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to this regional growth, supported by rapid industrialization and increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products.

North America remains a significant consumer and producer of fumed silica, accounting for roughly 30% of global consumption. The region's growth is fueled by strong automotive and construction sectors, which extensively use fumed silica in coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Europe also shows moderate growth, supported by stringent regulations on product safety and environmental standards, which encourage the adoption of advanced materials like fumed silica.

Other regions such as South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with increasing industrial activities and growing demand from sectors like pharmaceuticals and personal care, contributing to the overall global market expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are propelling the growth of the fumed silica market. The expanding beauty and personal care industries, fueled by increasing consumer awareness and the rising number of working women, significantly drive demand. Consumers increasingly associate cosmetics and skincare products with improved self-worth and quality of life, which boosts the market for high-performance ingredients like fumed silica.

In addition, the automotive sector’s shift toward electric vehicles is prompting manufacturers to innovate coatings and battery components that reduce vehicle weight and enhance durability. Fumed silica’s excellent particle characteristics, such as high surface area and purity, make it an indispensable material for these applications.

Key Players:

· Evonik Industries AG

· Cabot Corporation

· Wacker Chemie AG

· Tokuyama Corporation

· OCI Company Ltd.

· PPG Industries, Inc.

· China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd.

· Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

· Yichang CSG Polysilicon Co., Ltd.

· Shandong GBS Alkali Co., Ltd.

· Oriental Silicas Corporation (OSC)

· Kemitura A/S

· Reade Advanced Materials

· Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

· INTEGRA Chemical Company

· Wynca Group (Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.)

· Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Applied Material Solutions, Inc.

· SpectraChrome Advanced Materials

Recent Developments:

1. Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation continues to innovate in the fumed silica sector. In April 2024, the company launched a new line of hydrophobic fumed silica targeting the pharmaceutical sector, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for moisture-resistant coatings.

Additionally, Cabot has introduced a new multi-wall brown paper bag design for its fumed silica products, phasing out white paper packaging to enhance sustainability.

2. Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG is expanding its fumed silica production capabilities. In June 2024, the company broke ground on a new production site in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, focusing on silicone specialties. This investment is part of Wacker's strategy to strengthen its position in key industries such as electromobility and healthcare.

3. Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation is actively participating in the global fumed silica market. In April 2024, the company exhibited its high-quality silica products, including fumed silica under the brand name REOLOSIL™, at the in-cosmetics global 2024 event in Paris. This participation highlights Tokuyama's commitment to advancing solutions in industries like electronics, rubber, and personal care.

4. HPQ Silicon Inc.

HPQ Silicon Inc. is making significant strides in fumed silica production. In March 2024, the company announced the arrival of all major equipment for its Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) pilot plant, with pre-commissioning underway. The pilot plant, with a capacity of 50 tonnes per year, is expected to begin operations in Q3 2024, focusing on producing high-quality fumed silica for various applications.

5. Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries is expanding its presence in the fumed silica market. In 2024, the company and its joint venture partner Wynca started operations at a new fumed silica plant in Zhenjiang, China. This facility, Evonik's first fumed silica production site in China, produces fumed silica marketed under the brand name AEROSIL®.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (フュームドシリカ市場), Korean (훈증 실리카 시장), Chinese (气相二氧化硅市场), French (Marché de la silice fumée), German (Markt für pyrogene Kieselsäure), and Italian (Mercato della silice pirogenica), etc.

