The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) acknowledges the 2025 Speech from the Throne

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is encouraged by the 2025 Speech from the Throne, delivered by His Majesty King Charles III on May 27, 2025. We appreciate the affirmation of the enduring relationship between the Crown and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. The NAFC stands ready to be a strong national partner to assist the government to achieve its stated commitments to advancing Reconciliation, constitutional obligations to Indigenous peoples, and the advancement of Indigenous economic projects.

"We appreciate the government’s focus on advancing reconciliation through investments and commitments, and we are ready to help advance specific strategies for urban Indigenous people" said Jocelyn Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC. "Urban Indigenous communities face unique challenges, and it’s crucial that policies and programs are designed with these specific commitments such as tackling the negative impacts of climate change, upholding constitutional protections for Indigenous rights, and advancing and uplifting Indigenous languages.”

"We look forward to collaborating with the government to ensure these commitments translate into tangible outcomes for urban Indigenous peoples. As the government moves forward with its agenda, the NAFC stands ready to engage in meaningful dialogue and partnership to ensure that urban Indigenous voices are heard and their needs addressed.”

The Speech highlighted the Government of Canada’s commitment to advancing reconciliation and building stronger partnerships with Indigenous communities. Key highlights included the expansion of the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, doubling its capacity from $10 billion to support economic partnerships that foster long-term wealth and prosperity. The government also reaffirmed its dedication to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change. Additionally, it emphasized the constitutional duty to uphold the legal right of Indigenous Peoples to free, prior, and informed consent. Finally, the government expressed its ongoing commitment to respecting and promoting Indigenous languages across Canada.

For over 50 years, the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC), a network of over 100 Friendship Centres across Canada, has provided culturally appropriate services to urban Indigenous communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Friendship Centres are the most significant Indigenous civil society movement in Canada. We are vital community hubs that are owned and operated by First Nations, Inuit and Métis in urban communities across Canada, from major cities to small and remote communities, we provide culturally relevant community supports, including employment and training, child-care and children's programs, culture and language, shelter, health, support, and development programs and services.