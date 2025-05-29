XBIT DEX Exchange Reshapes the Crypto Trading Ecosystem with Ethereum’s Pectra Upgrade

New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBIT DEX Exchange has officially announced the implementation of the Ethereum-based Pectra protocol upgrade. This technological advancement is expected to revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading ecosystem by significantly enhancing transaction speed, reducing fees, and strengthening security and privacy, thereby offering users an unprecedented trading experience.

Pectra Protocol Upgrade: Technological Innovation

The Pectra protocol upgrade introduces several core technical improvements to XBIT. By adopting a Multi-Dimensional Consensus Algorithm, XBIT significantly increases transaction throughput and confirmation efficiency without compromising on decentralization. Moreover, the Pectra upgrade enhances the flexibility of smart contract execution, supporting a wide range of assets and cross-chain transactions, greatly improving the platform’s scalability and user experience.

Reshaping the Cryptocurrency Trading Ecosystem

XBIT’s Pectra upgrade is set to reshape the current cryptocurrency trading landscape. While centralized exchanges (CEXs) face challenges such as high fees, privacy breaches, and security risks, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), despite offering higher security, often lag in transaction speed and liquidity. XBIT breaks this bottleneck through the Pectra protocol, dramatically increasing transaction speed, reducing fees, and enhancing cross-chain capabilities. The upgraded XBIT will enable users to trade across multiple chains more efficiently, driving the growth of the DEX market share.

About XBIT Decentralized Exchange

XBIT DEX is a decentralized trading platform developed and managed by a globally leading blockchain technology team. It is dedicated to providing users with a secure and transparent trading environment. Utilizing smart contract technology, the platform ensures trustless and secure transactions, supporting a wide array of tokens including ERC-20 tokens, Bitcoin, stablecoins, and NFTs. With its cross-chain trading capability and innovative liquidity mechanisms, XBIT offers diverse trading options and enhances overall market liquidity. The XBIT team comprises experienced blockchain experts, crypto developers, and fintech professionals with extensive backgrounds in both traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry.

XBIT Project Background

The XBIT project was initiated by a group of tech experts and industry leaders focused on blockchain innovation, aiming to fundamentally transform the crypto trading ecosystem through decentralization. Team members include professionals from top global tech firms and financial institutions, possessing deep expertise in blockchain technology and market operations. The project’s goal is to build a secure, transparent, and efficient decentralized trading platform, driving the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem through technological innovation and community-driven governance.

XBIT Core Services

-Cryptocurrency Spot Trading

Supports 150+ mainstream and emerging meme coins (e.g., BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, SHIB, PEPE), with a low slippage environment (slippage rate < 0.5%).

Uses an Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, allowing users to freely create liquidity pools and earn fee shares.

-Smart Contract-Based Trading

Trades are executed automatically on-chain via smart contracts. Users can conduct asset transfers and settlements directly through crypto wallets (e.g., BOSS Wallet).

-Community-Driven Ecosystem

Includes a meme coin governance module, where users holding the platform token XSOL can vote on critical decisions such as token listings and fee allocations.

-Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Services

Offers staking, quantitative funds, cross-chain asset bridges, and leveraged trading. Annual yields can reach up to 150%.





Looking Ahead: XBIT’s Vision

XBIT’s vision is to drive the global decentralization of cryptocurrency trading, offering users a freer, safer, and lower-cost trading environment. The Pectra protocol upgrade marks a major step toward achieving this goal. Moving forward, XBIT will continue to enhance its platform scalability through technological innovation and community governance, further promoting the healthy development of the DeFi ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.