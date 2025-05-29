Resolute Claims Recovers Over £30M in Denied Insurance Claims for Clients

Kilmarnock , May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Claims, the UK’s leading insurance claims recovery firm, proudly announces that it has successfully reclaimed over £30 million for individuals whose life insurance claim was declined or who faced a critical illness claim rejected by their insurer. Since its founding, Resolute Claims has been committed to helping people facing financial hardship due to unfairly denied insurance payouts, ensuring they receive the compensation they are rightfully owed.

This milestone is a major achievement in the company’s mission to support those affected by the alarming increase in unjust claim rejections. As more people struggle with critical illness claim rejected cases, Resolute Claims continues to provide critical support to help them navigate the appeals process and challenge insurers’ decisions.



“The rise in declined critical illness claims has become a growing concern in the UK, with thousands of individuals facing the unfair rejection of their claims when they need support the most,” said Craig Syme, Technical Claims Lead of Resolute Claims. “We are incredibly proud of this milestone, but it’s a reminder that there’s still much work to be done. The reasons life insurance won’t pay out are often complex, and we’re here to ensure that those who need help aren’t left in the lurch.”

Recent data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows that in 2023 alone, nearly 9.5% of critical illness claims were rejected, leaving over 2,000 individuals across the country struggling with the financial burden of a serious illness. These cases highlight the pressing need for expert support when individuals encounter a critical illness claim rejected due to misinterpreted medical records, policy disputes, or administrative oversights. Resolute Claims has helped thousands of clients in these situations, including those seeking a critical illness heart attack payout after being unfairly denied.

Resolute Claims is known for providing one-on-one support, guiding clients through the often confusing and emotionally taxing claims process. From disputed critical illness heart attack payout cases to policies denied after a loved one’s death, the firm stands beside its clients every step of the way. Its team carefully reviews each case, gathers the right documents, and works directly with insurers to get a fair and timely resolution.

“We see a wide variety of cases—from those where insurers have wrongly denied critical illness claims to instances where a life insurance claim was declined after death,” added Craig. “Our team is dedicated to working through each situation, ensuring every claim is thoroughly investigated and the client’s rights are upheld. We’re proud to help clients get the compensation they deserve.”

With rejection rates rising and more policyholders confronting a critical illness claim rejected or a life insurance claim declined, the need for expert advocacy has never been more urgent. Resolute Claims remains committed to ensuring no one has to face these battles alone. Whether it is helping someone secure a critical illness heart attack payout or investigating the reasons life insurance won’t pay out, the firm provides the knowledge, support, and determination needed to challenge insurers and reclaim what is rightfully owed.

For more information on how Resolute Claims can help with appealing a denied claim, visit https://resclaim.co.uk/.

About Resolute Claims

Resolute Claims is a UK-based consultancy firm specialising in helping individuals reclaim insurance payouts for wrongfully declined life insurance and critical illness claims. With years of experience, the company has become a trusted advocate for individuals fighting for the compensation they deserve.

