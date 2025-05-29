Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Forecasts and Opportunities, 2030: Competitive Intelligence Reveals New Frontiers in Medical Tourism and Fertility Solutions

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market was valued at USD 378.60 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 589.56 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.86%

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure designed to help individuals and couples overcome infertility and achieve pregnancy. The term "in vitro" means "in glass," and IVF involves fertilizing an egg with sperm outside the human body in a laboratory setting, typically in a petri dish or a specialized culture medium.

The resulting embryos are then carefully monitored and, in most cases, one or more of the healthiest embryos are selected for transfer into the woman's uterus with the goal of establishing a successful pregnancy. IVF is a complex and highly customizable procedure, and the specific protocols may vary based on individual patient needs and circumstances. The success of IVF can depend on various factors, including the woman's age, the quality of the embryos, and any underlying medical conditions.

A rising awareness of infertility issues and available fertility treatments among both healthcare providers and the public encourages more individuals and couples to seek IVF solutions. In Riyadh, Fertility World offers premier In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment, delivering comprehensive care with the highest success rates. The center provides an affordable IVF package at a cost of USD 3,997.73, making the dream of parenthood a reality for many. Continuous advancements in IVF techniques, equipment, and laboratory procedures improve success rates, making IVF more appealing to patients.

Evolving societal norms and cultural shifts, including greater acceptance of non-traditional family structures, contribute to the increasing demand for IVF treatments. The rise in fertility preservation services for individuals facing medical treatments that may affect their fertility expands the market. Efforts to educate patients about infertility issues, available treatments, and the benefits of IVF can boost demand. The presence of an aging population can contribute to a higher demand for fertility treatments, as advanced maternal age is often associated with infertility. Increasing availability of health insurance coverage for IVF treatments can make these services more accessible and affordable to a wider range of patients.

Government initiatives to promote and subsidize fertility treatments, establish specialized fertility centers, and improve access to IVF services can drive market growth. Well-defined regulations are crucial for developing a scaled and corporatized IVF market, and improvements in the regulatory framework across APAC are driving increased investment. However, there is considerable variability in regulations among countries. Thailand and Malaysia, where gender selection and biological asset transfers are permitted, offer some of the most flexible regulations, though they impose restrictions on foreign ownership of ART clinics (e.g., Thailand limits foreign ownership to 70%). In contrast, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the UAE, and China enforce more stringent regulatory requirements.

Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) is a breakthrough technology that involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg. It is particularly beneficial for couples with male infertility issues and has significantly increased IVF success rates. IVF success rates in Saudi Arabia are comparable to those in Dubai, ranging between 40-50%. The country's regulatory framework supports the use of advanced reproductive technologies, and numerous clinics offer comprehensive IVF packages. While Saudi Arabia emphasizes convenience and patient comfort, its offerings may not match the luxury experiences available in Dubai. Additionally, Saudi Arabia adheres to strict ethical guidelines and quality standards, ensuring safe and effective treatments.

Growing Awareness

Growing awareness leads to the establishment of support groups, online forums, and resources for individuals and couples dealing with infertility. These networks provide emotional and informational support, making it easier for people to navigate their fertility journey. Awareness campaigns often emphasize the importance of seeking medical advice early when faced with fertility issues.

National and international awareness initiatives and fertility awareness weeks contribute to educating the public about infertility and available treatments, including IVF. When public figures and celebrities openly share their experiences with infertility and IVF, it can have a profound impact on public awareness and encourage others to seek treatment. As societies evolve and embrace changing family structures, awareness campaigns can help individuals see IVF as a viable option for building their families. This factor will pace up the demand of the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market.

Rising Fertility Preservation

Patients facing medical treatments such as chemotherapy, radiation, or surgeries that can impair fertility often choose to preserve their gametes (eggs or sperm) before undergoing these treatments. After completing their medical treatment, many of these individuals turn to IVF to achieve a pregnancy. Some individuals choose to delay parenthood due to personal or professional reasons, but they wish to ensure their fertility options for the future. Fertility preservation, such as egg freezing, allows them to extend their reproductive lifespan, and they may later use IVF to conceive when they are ready to start a family. Women who are concerned about the natural decline in fertility with age may opt for egg freezing to preserve their younger, healthier eggs. Later, they may use IVF to thaw and fertilize these preserved eggs to achieve pregnancy.

Key Market Challenges

Ethical Concerns and Stigma

Saudi Arabia, as an Islamic nation, follows strict religious principles. Some interpretations of Islamic law raise ethical concerns about IVF, especially issues related to the use of third-party gametes (egg or sperm donation), surrogacy, and pre-implantation genetic testing. Religious leaders' opinions can influence public perception. There can be social stigma associated with infertility and the use of fertility treatments, which may deter individuals and couples from seeking IVF. Privacy is highly valued in Saudi society, and the disclosure of fertility issues can be uncomfortable for many.

Affordability

IVF is a complex and resource-intensive medical procedure. The costs associated with IVF treatments, including medications, laboratory tests, and medical consultations, can be substantial. These high costs can make IVF out of reach for many potential patients. IVF success is not guaranteed in a single cycle, and many patients require multiple cycles to achieve a pregnancy. The need for multiple attempts significantly increases the overall cost of IVF. Fertility medications, such as hormones and gonadotropins used in IVF, can be expensive. Patients often require several medications during their IVF cycle, adding to the financial burden.

Key Market Trends: Medical Tourism

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in developing state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, including cutting-edge IVF facilities and specialized fertility clinics. This infrastructure attracts international patients seeking high-quality IVF treatments. The medical tourism market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach USD 0.54 billion by 2029. A major factor contributing to this growth is the cost-effectiveness of medical procedures in Saudi Arabia, which are often more affordable than in many patients' home countries, particularly for elective or non-emergency treatments. The presence of highly trained and experienced fertility specialists and medical professionals in Saudi Arabia adds to the appeal for international patients.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $378.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $589.56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Medical Group

HealthPlus Fertility & Women's Health Center

Dr. Samir Abbas Medical Centers

Dr. Khalid Idriss Hospital

KKUH - Assisted Conception Unit

King Faisal Specialist Hospital

Saad Hospital IVF Center

Al Manaa General Hospital IVF Unit

Thuriah Medical Center

Bnoon Medical Center

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Technique:

ICS/IVF

Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Reagent:

Embryo Culture Media

Cryopreservation Media

Sperm Processing Media

Ovum Processing Media

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Instrument:

Imaging Systems

Incubators

Cryo-systems

Sperm Separation Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulator Systems

Others

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Infertility:

Female

Male

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Embryo:

Frozen-Thawed Embryo

Fresh Embryo

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Application:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By End-User:

Locals

Expats

Medical Tourists

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

