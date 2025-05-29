Automotive Interior Materials Market Forecast to 2030 with Lear, Asahi Kasei, Toyota Boshoku, Forvia, Toyoda Gosei, Grupo Antolin-Irausa,Yanfeng, Seiren, Dk Leather, and Draxlmaier Dominating

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Genuine Leather, Fabric), Application (Seat, Dashboards, Safety Components), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Buses & Coaches), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global automotive interior materials market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise to USD 65.26 billion by 2030 from USD 53.09 billion in 2024. This reflects a CAGR of 3.52% from 2025, underpinned by the pivotal role these materials play in vehicle cabin manufacturing. Critical components such as seats, dashboards, door panels, and headliners benefit from these advanced materials which focus on enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and vehicle aesthetics.

Automotive interior materials must withstand frequent use and extreme conditions, maintaining their high-performance standards. The industry's growth is driven by demands for new material innovations that address safety, durability, and sustainability along with stringent environmental standards. Material science and processing technology advancements continue to propel this market's expansion, as global industrialization fuels the demand for superior automotive interior solutions, especially in emerging economies.

The polymer segment dominated the market in 2024, emphasizing its exceptional versatility, cost-efficiency, and lightweight characteristics. Polymers like polypropylene and polyurethane contribute to efficient manufacturing processes through their superior moldability, which allows for complex and smooth interior designs. The rising focus on automotive lightweighting and fuel efficiency further boosts the preference for polymer-based materials, as they achieve weight reduction without sacrificing esthetics or structural integrity.

Moreover, the industry's transition towards sustainable practices has encouraged the integration of recyclable and bio-based polymers. This shift aligns with regulatory requirements and environmental objectives, reinforcing polymers as the material of choice for automakers prioritizing eco-friendly production.

The heavy commercial vehicles sector is anticipated to achieve the second-highest CAGR in value terms over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising need for robust, functional interiors suited for freight, construction, and mining sectors. The emphasis on enhancing driver comfort and cabin ergonomics, combined with regulatory pressures for improved fuel economy, is steering manufacturers towards high-performance interior materials.

Europe ranks as the second-largest automotive interior materials market by value, driven by its strong automotive manufacturing industry and consumer preference for luxury vehicles. Environmental policies and the increase in EV adoption encourage the use of lightweight, eco-friendly materials. European consumers emphasize comfort and esthetics, motivating manufacturers to invest in innovative materials like soft-touch polymers and recycled fabrics, supported by government initiatives and R&D investment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $53.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $65.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers:

High Focus on Optimization of Fuel Efficiency by Reducing Overall Weight of Vehicles

Rising Demand for Customization and Comfort

Increased Demand for Interior Fabrics

Emergence of Various Lightweight and Advanced Materials and Innovative Finishes

Challenges:

Improper Disposal of Effluents by Tanning Industry

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities:

Production of Automobile Fabrics Incorporated With Nanomaterials

Adoption of Green Technology in Manufacturing of Automobile Leather

Rising Trend of Customization and Styling in Interiors of Premium Vehicles

Company Profiles

Key Players

Lear Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Forvia

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.a.U. (Antolin)

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Seiren Co., Ltd.

Dk Leather Seats Sdn. Bhd.

Draxlmaier Group

Other Players

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Grammer Ag

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Benecke-Kaliko Ag

Katzkin Leather Inc

Sms Auto Fabrics

Machino Plastics Limited

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland Gmbh

Boxmark Leather Gmbh & Co Kg

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.M.B.H.

Classic Soft Trim

Nbhx Trim Gmbh

Groclin Group S.a. (Less S.a.)

Elmo Sweden Ab

Agm Automotive, Llc

