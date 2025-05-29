AI in Energy Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Utilities Segment Holds Largest Share in AI in Energy Market, Transmission Set for Fastest Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Energy Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in the energy market is experiencing significant growth, shaping the future of energy ecosystems across the globe. Key findings indicate a robust trajectory, with the market expanding from $19.03 billion in 2024 to an impressive $50.9 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75%. Looking further, the market is projected to reach $129.63 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 20.56%.

Several factors contributed to this growth in the past, such as the rise in electricity generation and deployment of solar energy systems. Moving forward, urbanization, increasing cloud-based services, and substantial investments in the energy sector are expected to propel the market.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

The global AI in energy market remains fragmented, with small players holding a considerable share. In 2023, the top ten competitors accounted for 22.91% of the total market. Major players include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation, with Microsoft leading at a 5% market share.

North America was identified as the largest market regionally, contributing $7.8 billion, or 40.99% of the total in 2024. However, Asia Pacific and South America are predicted to be the fastest-growing regions, with respective growth rates of 24.06% and 23.31% during 2024-2029.

Segmentation Insights

The AI in energy market is categorized by offering into software, hardware, support services, and AI-as-a-service. Software currently leads, yet AI-as-a-service is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 25.97%. In terms of deployment, the cloud segment dominates and is projected to maintain its leadership, expanding at a CAGR of 22.91% from 2024-2029.

Among applications, demand response management leads while renewable energy management is the fastest-growing segment. The utilities segment leads end users, but energy transmission is catching up, projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.33%.

Opportunities abound for companies that invest in sectors like AI-as-a-service and cloud deployment, which are expected to see significant revenue increases by 2029.

Strategic Recommendations and Market Opportunities

Analysts recommend targeting emerging markets and strategic partnerships to leverage growth opportunities. Emphasizing AI-driven solutions can optimize residential energy efficiency and enhance solar energy management. Companies are urged to innovate with AI technology, focusing on smart solutions for data centers and residential applications.

Major Market Trends

Enhancing Residential Energy with Advanced AI Technologies

Strategic Partnerships for Robust Energy Solutions

Innovative AI Software for Energy Monitoring

Comprehensive Energy Ecosystems for Residential Applications

AI Strategies to Improve Data Center Efficiency and Minimize Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management and Generative AI Assistants

Innovations in AI Home Assessment Tools

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $129.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon.com Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Atos SE

Alpiq Holding Ltd.

China Mobile

ZTE

YunDing Tech Co. Ltd.

Shandong Energy Group Co. Ltd.

GCL Energy Technology

EdgeCortix Inc.

BluWave-ai

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO)

Kansai Electric Power

Kyushu Electric Power

SK Group

POSCO International

GS E&R

LG Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

R&B Technology Co., Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Tata Power Company Limited

Solar Analytics

AutoGrid India Pvt Ltd

SparkCognition India Pvt Ltd.

Bidgely

BP

Engie SA

Iberdrola

GreenPowerMonitor

AutoGrid Systems Inc.

Danfoss A/S

EVBox B.V.

LM Ericsson

Energi

E.ON

Powerverse

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Electrica Furnizare S.A.

Affexy Sp. z o.o.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Ogre AI

Enea Operator Sp.z.o.o.

Electrica Group

Ensemble Energy

Spark Cognition

Snowflake Inc.

Sustainable Energy for All

Databricks, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

BidOut, Inc.

Enverus, Inc.

AES Corporation

Fluence

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

ExxonMobil

Baker Hughes Company

Suncor Energy

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Enbridge Inc.

Xcel Energy

BrainBox AI

Kontrol Technologies

Ecopetrol SA

Abastible S.A.

Origem Energia

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

CPFL Energia

Shell Brasil

Hub71

ThirdAI

Watad Energy & Communications

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Group 42 Holding Ltd.

Digital Energy Technologies Ltd.

Saudi Aramco

AIQ

Inq. Group

M-KOPA

Omdena

Oya Energy

Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC)

Sasol Limited

DataProphet

Eskom Hld SOC Ltd.

