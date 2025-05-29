Canada Together returns on July 1 with live entertainment and family activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites the community to its fourth annual Canada Together celebration at Canada Place on July 1. As one of the largest Canada Day events outside of Ottawa, this marks 39 years of festivities at the iconic Vancouver waterfront venue. The free, family-friendly event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and features a lineup of live performances, cultural activities, and community programming—including a meaningful citizenship ceremony welcoming 40 new Canadians. Juno Award-winning local legends Dear Rouge are set to close out the event as the main stage headliners.

Canada Together is planned in collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, guided by the theme "weaving together the fabric of a nation." The event is intended to honour Canada’s diversity and sets an intention for the day to gather, celebrate, learn and share.

At 11:00 a.m., zones and exhibits—including the main stage—will open with entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy. The event site covers five city blocks, including both outdoor and indoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets.

Event highlights include:

Main Stage sponsored by Downtown Van (in front of Canada Place): The main stage will feature incredible performances from acts, including Dear Rouge, Hotel Mira, Sadé Awele, Alex Wells and more.

sponsored by Downtown Van The main stage will feature incredible performances from acts, including Dear Rouge, Hotel Mira, Sadé Awele, Alex Wells and more. Kids’ Zone sponsored by CN (Jack Poole Plaza) : Family-friendly entertainers and activities, including stage host Ira Peddle, Canada Day Drumming, Boogaloo Academy Dancers, Science World, Indigenous Storytellers, School of Rock and the crowd-pleasing annual mascot dance-off.

sponsored by CN : Family-friendly entertainers and activities, including stage host Ira Peddle, Canada Day Drumming, Boogaloo Academy Dancers, Science World, Indigenous Storytellers, School of Rock and the crowd-pleasing annual mascot dance-off. Port Community Zone sponsored by Chamber of Shipping, CPKC and Vancouver Terminal Elevator Association (inside the ballrooms at Canada Place) : Opening at 11:30 a.m., learn about how the Port of Vancouver and its supply chain partners help deliver Canadian grain to communities around the world. The zone will feature displays, fun activities, a speaker series, and more.

sponsored by Chamber of Shipping, CPKC and Vancouver Terminal Elevator Association : Opening at 11:30 a.m., learn about how the Port of Vancouver and its supply chain partners help deliver Canadian grain to communities around the world. The zone will feature displays, fun activities, a speaker series, and more. Indigenous Marketplace sponsored by Destination Vancouver and Indigenous Tourism BC (inside Canada Place lobby) : New in 2025, peruse Indigenous artisan booths for local, hand-made products such as jewelry, art, home décor, and more!

sponsored by Destination Vancouver and Indigenous Tourism BC : New in 2025, peruse Indigenous artisan booths for local, hand-made products such as jewelry, art, home décor, and more! Summer Sips sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing (North Point of Canada Place): Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful view of the North Shore mountains while enjoying tasty food and drinks by Stanley Park Brewing.

sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing Sit back, relax and take in the beautiful view of the North Shore mountains while enjoying tasty food and drinks by Stanley Park Brewing. Citizenship ceremony (inside the ballrooms at Canada Place): At 9:30 a.m., Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will host a citizenship ceremony where 40 new citizens will be welcomed into Canada’s multicultural family.

At 9:30 a.m., Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada will host a citizenship ceremony where 40 new citizens will be welcomed into Canada’s multicultural family. Indigenous displays: Learn about Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers and learn some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities.

Learn about Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations by speaking with traditional weavers and carvers and learn some hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words through colouring activities. Food trucks: Sweet or savoury, there’s something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a variety of food trucks along Canada Place between Burrard and Thurlow.

“We are proud to welcome everyone to the annual Canada Together event at Canada Place,” said Cliff Stewart, Canada Place Corporation President, and Vice President Infrastructure at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “This is a special day for the community to come together in celebration and in honour of Canada’s diversity. We are appreciative of the continued collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and support from our sponsors, partners, and performers who help make this day possible.”

Canada Together will also be featured in a live broadcast on CBC presented by the Department of Canadian Heritage, alongside celebrations in Summerside, PEI and Yellowknife, NWT. For those not attending Canada Together in-person, tune into CBC or Radio-Canada at 5:00 p.m. PST to catch performances of fantastic Canadian musical artists from across the country.

The port authority encourages event attendees to take public transportation to the event, conveniently located near several bus routes and the Waterfront and Burrard SkyTrain stations.

Get involved

More than 150 volunteers help welcome over 200,000 guests who take part in the free event activities organized around Canada Place on July 1. Volunteering is a great way to build experience, get involved in your community, meet new people and show your community spirit. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

Volunteer positions are needed for the following areas:

Information kiosks

Site maintenance

Line monitors / ushers Stagehands and runners

Talent / volunteer assistants

Greeters

For more information on these participation opportunities and other event details, please visit www.canadaplace.ca/canadatogether.

Partners

The 4th annual July 1 Canada Together event at Canada Place is presented by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. The event is made possible thanks to the generous support of partners including: The Department of Canadian Heritage and the Government of Canada, Chamber of Shipping, CN, CPKC, Destination Vancouver, Downtown Van, Indigenous Tourism BC, Indigo Parking, London Drugs, Stanley Park Brewing, Tim Hortons and Vancouver Terminal Elevator Association; and special thanks to the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Convention Centre. Media partners include Global BC, The World Famous CFOX, Rock 101, 730 CKNW, OMNI Television, AM1320 CHMB, @AngieLowis, Curiocity and Miss604.

