Esthen Exchange Launches Global Upgrade to Strengthen DeFi and Security Infrastructure

Denver, CO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esthen Exchange has announced a major upgrade to its digital asset trading infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a secure and scalable platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The new release combines high-speed execution, advanced compliance architecture, and DeFi-focused product expansion to support the next stage of global digital finance.





The platform now delivers sub-millisecond order execution through a proprietary matching engine, ensuring resilience under high-volume trading conditions. This technical enhancement is integrated with a full-stack DeFi interface, enabling seamless access to decentralized lending, staking, liquidity mining, and token markets from a single gateway.



Security remains a foundational principle. Esthen Exchange utilizes cold-hot wallet segregation, multi-signature authorization, encrypted data channels, and AI-based anomaly detection systems to safeguard platform operations. A round-the-clock surveillance layer monitors all transactional behavior to mitigate risks in real time.



The platform maintains a strong compliance posture, enforcing global KYC and AML protocols through jurisdictional teams across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This structure enables secure onboarding, custody, and service delivery in accordance with evolving regional regulations.



Esthen Exchange continues to expand its asset listing capabilities, supporting a decentralized onboarding framework that allows high-potential blockchain projects to be integrated efficiently. Verified listings are backed by cross-chain compatibility assessments and liquidity provisioning criteria.



Beyond trading, Esthen provides multilingual access, fiat gateways, and a structured education system. The platform’s analytics suite offers chain-level data, performance metrics, and portfolio insights to support both new and advanced users in their decision-making process.



“Esthen Exchange is committed to building intelligent, secure infrastructure for the decentralized economy,” said Zachary Ward, Chief Strategy Officer at Esthen Exchange. “This upgrade reflects a long-term vision of open, data-driven finance that bridges traditional and digital asset models.”



Esthen’s roadmap includes DAO governance deployment, RWA clearing tools, and further integration of Web3 identity systems. Through infrastructure refinement and compliance scalability, Esthen Exchange aims to redefine how digital capital moves across borders and protocols.



About Esthen Exchange

Esthen Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform that provides secure, high-performance infrastructure for cryptocurrency trading, DeFi integration, and real-world asset connectivity. With multi-layered security, jurisdictional compliance, and a user-centric product suite, Esthen serves as a trusted entry point for institutional and retail investors across the decentralized economy.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

