Lighthouse Guild Awards $195,000 in College Scholarships to 17 Blind Students

New York, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Guild announced today it is awarding scholarships totaling $195,000 to 17 students from across the country who are legally blind and will be entering college or attending graduate school this fall.
Since 2005, Lighthouse Guild’s Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3 million in college scholarships to students who are legally blind. Former recipients have gone on to successful careers as nurses, attorneys, teachers, engineers, chemists, composers, musicians, and neuroscientists.
“Our scholarship program is a powerful investment in the future of students who are blind or have low vision,” said Thomas Panek, President and CEO of Lighthouse Guild. “These remarkable students have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and perseverance. We are proud to support them as they pursue their goals and contribute their talents to the world.”
The 2025 Lighthouse Guild scholarship recipients will be attending some of the nation’s most competitive colleges and universities. The awards are based on academic excellence and merit, helping students who are legally blind make a successful transition to higher education.
Recipient of the Lighthouse Guild Scholar- $40K ($10K per year over 4 years)
Aubree Lautenschuetz, Plattsburgh, NY – Attending Case Western Reserve University
Recipient of the Visual Aid Volunteers of Florida Scholarship- $12,500
Andrew Feng, Boca Raton, FL – Attending University of Notre Dame
Recipient of the Daniel M. Callahan Memorial Scholarship- $10,000
Andrea Hernandez, Laredo, TX – Attending the University of Texas at Austin
Recipient of the Dr. Neil S. Patel Memorial Scholarship- $2,500
MaKenzie Love, Commercial Point, OH – Attending Miami University
Lighthouse Guild $10K Scholarship Recipients
- Andrew Gillespie, Loveland, OH – Purdue University
- Daniel Gunderson, Chicago, IL – Washington University in St. Louis
- Toban Harnish, Lebanon, PA – Messiah University
- Elliot Lapp, Atlanta, GA – University of Georgia
- Elektra Larson, Washington, D.C. – Georgia Institute of Technology
- Madeline Major, Plymouth, MN – University of Minnesota Twin Cities
- Kaelyn McColl, Chicago, IL – Harvard College
- Sid Miller, Cedar Grove, WI – Milwaukee Area Technical College
- Brooke Petro, Leawood, KS – Creighton University
- Zoe Tseng, Tinley Park, IL – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Quinn Wagner, Reading, PA – Cornell University
- Lucy Ye, Flushing, NY – Queens College, City University of New York
- Amanie Riley, Graduate Student, New York, NY – Dominican University of New York
About Lighthouse Guild
Lighthouse Guild is committed to providing exceptional services that inspire people who are blind or visually impaired to reach their goals. Through vision rehabilitation, assistive technology, mental health services, and innovative programming, Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to breaking barriers and enhancing lives. For more information visit lighthouseguild.org
