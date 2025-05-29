phade’s® World-first PHA-Lined Paper Cups and Lids for Hot Beverages Now Available at Walmart

ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco-minded Walmart shoppers can now find innovative sustainable beverage supplies on shelves across the country with marine biodegradable, home and industrial compostable phade® hot drink paper cups, as well as new phade® Flex straws, created by WinCup, Inc.

The phade® brand’s unparalleled sustainable characteristics are due to PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate), a groundbreaking new biopolymer derived from the fermentation of canola oil that safely biodegrades in a matter of months. The phade® hot beverage cup is the world’s first-ever paper cup lined with PHA rather than a plastic film, allowing it to quickly return to earth, whereas the plastic lining in traditional paper cups takes decades to decompose.

“It’s an honor for the world’s largest retailer to recognize phade’s unprecedented sustainable qualities and stellar performance by putting our one-of-a-kind hot beverage cups and Flex straws on its shelves,” said WinCup President and CRO, Michael Winters. “Walmart is driving to make sustainability mainstream. They know their customers are eager to make eco-friendly choices and expect superior quality. We’re extremely proud to be their partner and to provide them with our advanced solutions.”

The phade® hot beverage paper cups and lids are offered at Walmart in two “On the Go” packs: a 10-count, 16-ounce hot cup and lid with a “sea life” design, and a 10-count, 12-ounce hot cup and lid with a “squiggle” design. The packs can be found in Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

The new phade® Flex straw, the world’s first PHA flexible drinking straw can be found in more than 4,500 Walmart locations across the country. The new straw combines WinCup’s award-winning technology with highly selective industry certifications for sustainability, resulting in a user-friendly and guilt-free drinking experience. Flexible straws are especially popular among families with small children, and the disabled community, which relies on them for accessibility, safety, and comfort.

The phade® brand’s growth in the marketplace comes at a time when retailers and consumers alike are searching for viable alternatives to replace petroleum-based plastics. Recent studies show that less than 10 percent of plastic is recycled, while demand for traditional plastics continues to grow. phade® cups and straws provide an immediate solution to replace fossil fuel-based plastics and curb global plastic pollution.

“At WinCup, we often talk about the fourth R,” said WinCup CEO Brad Laporte. “We haven’t seen the environmental results needed from just reducing, reusing, and recycling, so we need to replace these traditional plastic products with innovative alternatives like phade®. Since inception just a few short years ago, phade® straws have replaced enough plastic straws that if stacked end to end would go around the earth 20 times. We’re extremely grateful to have such a powerful partner like Walmart who can help our vision of ‘replace’ become a reality.”

About WinCup, Inc and phade®

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, WinCup is a leading manufacturer of traditional and sustainable disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws, including the phade® straw, the world’s first home compostable and marine biodegradable drinking straw. The company's eight manufacturing locations are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. WinCup is owned by Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital, which invests in companies committed to sustainability and environmental protection. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com and www.phadeproducts.com.

