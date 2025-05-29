Dr. John Fortuna Announces Healthcare Grant Challenging Students to Redefine Aging through Innovation in Longevity and Regenerative Medicine

CLEVELAND, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. John Fortuna Grant, founded by Cleveland-based chiropractor and wellness advocate Dr. John Fortuna, is now accepting applications for the 2026 cycle. This nationwide academic grant invites eligible healthcare students to present visionary ideas about the future of aging, longevity, and regenerative medicine—an initiative that aligns with Dr. John Fortuna’s lifelong dedication to health, prevention, and sustainable wellness.

Open to undergraduate and graduate students across the United States, the Dr. John Fortuna Grant seeks to recognize and support those who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to evolving healthcare to enhance longevity and vitality for aging populations. As life expectancy increases, the quality of those additional years is a critical focus in medical discourse, particularly through advancements in regenerative medicine. Dr. John Fortuna sees this grant as a catalyst for encouraging young minds to address this challenge with innovative solutions.

Dr. John Fortuna has built a respected reputation as a thought leader in integrative healthcare. A graduate of Cleveland State University and Life University College of Chiropractic, Dr. John Fortuna has spent decades helping individuals achieve healthier, more active lives. His experience includes leadership in multidisciplinary health clinics, hands-on patient care, and participation in international medical missions. Now, with the Dr. John Fortuna Grant, he is creating a platform for students to share transformative visions for longevity and regenerative medicine in healthcare.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Dr. John Fortuna Grant, students must:

Be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate healthcare-related program.

Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0.

Demonstrate financial need.

Submit an original essay between 500–1000 words in response to the following prompt:

“Imagine a world where 100 is the new 60: How can healthcare, through innovations in longevity and regenerative medicine, evolve to make aging a journey of strength, not decline? Share your vision for medicine that extends vitality, not just years.”

In addition to the essay, applicants must provide:

An unofficial academic transcript A one-page resume or CV One letter of recommendation from a faculty member or mentor



All application materials must be submitted via email to apply@drjohnfortunagrant.com by February 15, 2026.

This initiative not only provides financial assistance but also recognizes students capable of introducing practical and innovative solutions to enhance longevity through regenerative medicine. Dr. John Fortuna believes today’s students will lead tomorrow’s healthcare revolutions, particularly in the field of regenerative medicine—and this grant spotlights those with the talent and vision to do so.

The Dr. John Fortuna Grant is open to students from any U.S. city or state. What matters most is the applicant’s ability to think critically, creatively, and compassionately about the evolving role of healthcare in promoting longevity and vitality through regenerative medicine.

With this program, Dr. John Fortuna continues his mission to promote holistic, preventive, and patient-centered healthcare. The grant affirms his belief that longevity should be matched by vitality, and that the future of regenerative medicine depends on those who dare to think differently.

To learn more about the Dr. John Fortuna Grant and how to apply, please visit: www.drjohnfortunagrant.com

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. John Fortuna

Organization: Dr. John Fortuna Grant

Website: https://drjohnfortunagrant.com

Email: apply@drjohnfortunagrant.com

