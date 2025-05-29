Free Antibody Validation: Boster Bio Launches New Service to Advance Research Reproducibility

Pleasanton, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleasanton, California -

With Boster Bio's latest promotion, scientists globally enjoy free access to antibody validation to boost research accuracy.

Boster Biological Technology, a leading provider of high-quality antibodies and ELISA kits, has announced a new promotion offering free antibody validation for its PicoBand antibody line. This initiative is designed to help scientists worldwide enhance research reliability by eliminating guesswork in antibody selection, allowing researchers to verify antibody specificity before purchase.

The PicoBand product line includes ultra-sensitive antibodies optimized for Western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, and other key applications. Through this free Picoband antibody validation program, researchers can receive validation data for their antibody of interest, improving reproducibility in life sciences research.

"For decades, scientists have been forced to gamble on antibodies that might not work, leading to a waste of time, money, and resources. With our free PicoBand validation program, we're flipping the script. Not only can researchers now verify antibody performance before they commit, but submitting a request takes only two minutes and saves researchers days in lab work," said CJ Xia, founder of Boster Bio.

Antibodies are critical tools in biomedical research, but inconsistent quality and lack of validation have led to reproducibility challenges. Boster Bio's free antibody validation program addresses this issue by providing documented proof of antibody performance without expending time and resources in the lab. Each batch undergoes strict quality control and is presented in detailed datasheets with experimental results.

Boster Bio's validation service addresses a longstanding industry issue—the inconsistent quality of antibodies. Researchers can choose from over 8,000 PicoBand antibodies, with the option to request validation on over 500 sample types, including human, mouse, rat, monkey, and zebrafish. Each antibody undergoes multi-application validation, covering WB, IHC, IF, ELISA, flow cytometry, and immunoprecipitation to ensure compatibility with diverse experimental needs.

This initiative underscores Boster Bio's commitment to transparency, accountability, and reproducibility in life sciences research, reinforcing its position as an innovator in reliable antibody production. Unlike typical vendors, Boster Bio's no-strings-attached policy allows researchers to verify performance data upfront, eliminating guesswork and costly trial-and-error purchases.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.bosterbio.com/

Founded in 1993, Boster Biological Technology has built a reputation for high-affinity antibodies, ELISA kits, and protein analysis tools, products widely used globally in academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech research. Promoting the free antibody validation aligns with Boster Bio's mission to support the scientific community with dependable reagents, providing clients with antibody validation before purchase.

