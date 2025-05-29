[Latest] Global 5G infrastructure Market Size/Share Worth USD 675.9 Billion by 2034 at a 31.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “5G infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Insights By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN, DAS), By Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV)), By Network Architecture (Standalone, Non-Standalone), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global 5G infrastructure Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 34.23 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.50 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 675.9 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

5G infrastructure Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, The market for 5G infrastructure is expanding at a very rapid rate owing to the growing demand for low-latency, high-speed networks in industries. Market leaders such as Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, and Samsung are spearheading global efforts through future-proof base stations, small cells, and network virtualization investments. Governments are driving infrastructure development through public-private partnerships and spectrum auctions.

From intelligent Asian cities to North American and European factories, 5G deployments are accelerating to fuel automation, IoT, and real-time data processing—making it the center of the world’s digital revolution. The symbiotic marriage of edge computing and AI is also boosting the scalability and performance of 5G networks. As competition heightens, companies are turning to regional alliances and innovation in an attempt to reap emerging market potential.

5G infrastructure Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Exploding Mobile Data Demand: The sheer increase in mobile data usage, driven by applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and working remotely, necessitates the deployment of next-generation 5G networks. With increased data speeds, lower latency, and greater capacity, 5G networks are required to handle this skyrocketing demand. For example, in March 2025, Nokia’s new MBiT report reveals three times year-over-year growth in 5G data traffic in India during 2024, fueled by fast network growth, increased adoption of affordable 5G smartphones, and healthy growth in Category B and C circles. 5G now accounts for 35.5% of mobile data traffic, having grown from 14.8% in 2023, and will surpass 4G by mid-2026. While 5G subscribers are projected to grow from 290 million in 2024 to 770 million by 2028, and fixed wireless access is gathering momentum, India is emerging as a global leader in data usage, with average monthly usage per 5G subscriber reaching 40 GB.

IoT Device Expansion: The Internet of Things (IoT) is booming exponentially and is transforming industries by connecting many types of devices, from home appliances to advanced industrial machinery, to the internet. The expansion requires high-performance networks that can accommodate the massive number of IoT devices without compromising efficiency and reliability. 5G networks, with their ability to accommodate huge device bases, ultra-low latency, and energy efficiency, are poised to enable this IoT revolution. Through enabling faster communication and better network management, 5G simplifies the integration of IoT applications across industries such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and smart cities and thus accelerates the digital transformation process across industries.

Medical Innovations: 5G is transforming medicine through applications including remote surgery, telemedicine, and live patient monitoring. Its high-speed, low-latency, and assured connectivity are essential for these innovations to succeed, enhancing patient outcomes and care access. For instance, in February 2024, Huawei launched its Medical Technology Digitalization Solution at MWC Barcelona 2024 to drive healthcare digitalization with an emphasis on pathology and medical imaging innovation, such as SmartCache for speeding up image retrieval and a tailor-made compression algorithm to reduce storage. The solution also facilitates smooth remote diagnosis via video-network synergy and has already improved hospital efficiency in countries like Ruijin Hospital and Shenzhen. Huawei also launched enhanced smart ward, campus, and multi-branch hospital management solutions based on cloud, network, edge, and device technologies. It has so far supported more than 5,000 medical institutions in 110+ countries and regions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 43.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 675.9 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 34.23 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 31.6% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Network Architecture and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

5G infrastructure Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The revolutionary potential of 5G infrastructure—ultra-low latency, increased bandwidth, and massive device connectivity—fuels its demand. These allow 5G to be at the center of making innovations such as autonomous vehicles, Industry 4.0, and telemedicine possible. Companies like Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung provide robust end-to-end network solutions, while cloud vendors like AWS and Azure simplify deployment with 5G-as-a-Service solutions. Strategic foreign investments, rapid standardization, and public-private partnerships also support scalable growth in strategic industries and geographies.

Weaknesses: High deployment cost and infrastructure upgrade complexity are the greatest challenges to the market. Building high-density small cell networks, especially in rural or poor communities, is time-consuming and labour-intensive. Global fragmentation in spectrum allocation and regulatory issues are among the factors that drive rollouts. Interoperability problems between vendors and a lack of skilled staff in developing economies also hinder the pace of 5G adoption.

Challenges: The increasing need for smart city applications, autonomous remote industrial operations, and immersive media like AR/VR offers enormous opportunities to 5G. The expansion of private 5G networks in the manufacturing, mining, and logistics sectors further increases revenues. Emerging economies are driving digitalization, with India, Brazil, and regions of Africa launching national 5G strategies. Additionally, a partnership between telecommunication operators and hyperscalers is driving edge innovations.

Threats: Geopolitical tensions and trade embargos—primarily China’s Huawei—are actual threats to global 5G supply chains and partnerships. Cybersecurity threats, which may involve infrastructure compromise or data theft, pose risks to adoption and trust. Further, alternative technologies, such as satellite internet (e.g., Starlink), represent a threat of disruption to traditional 5G business models. Lastly, ongoing disinformation about the health dangers of 5G radiation has led to public outcry in certain regions, which remains a risk.

5G infrastructure Market Regional Perspective

The 5G infrastructure market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America, which covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has been a leader in 5G rollout, fueled by massive investment in infrastructure and an aggressive focus on technology innovation. High demand in the region for advanced telecom services and an existing high-tech ecosystem have spurred the adoption of 5G services. For example, in May 2025, T-Mobile established a world uplink speed record of 550 Mbps on its live 5G network over sub-6 GHz spectrum and 5G Advanced technology, namely the 3GPP Release 17 UL Tx Switching feature. Attained with the help of Nokia and MediaTek, the test utilized 100 MHz of TDD (n41) and 35 MHz of FDD (n25) spectrum. This milestone is important because uplink innovation specifically is harder to achieve but crucial to high-demand applications like 4K uploads and VR. The milestone doubled T-Mobile’s previous uplink record and makes it a leader in innovating next-generation 5G experiences.

Europe: Europe’s 5G deployment is characterized by collaboration among EU member states in cross-border 5G service development and spectrum alignment. Europe aims to achieve universal 5G coverage as well as ensure security and competitiveness in the global market. For instance, in May 2025, a group of a dozen of Europe’s biggest telecommunication operators, such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and TIM, warned that Europe will fall behind America and China in building 6G if more radio spectrum—i.e., the best 6GHz band—is not released to mobile networks. According to them, the band is necessary for both high-capacity, wide-area networks and for supporting future 5G as well as new-generation 6G services. While the U.S. and China have already decided how they would use it, Europe remains in suspense. The EU Radio Spectrum Policy Group will release a draft opinion in June 2025. Commercial 6G in the 2030 is on the way.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, is at the forefront of the world in deploying 5G. Urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, and encouraging government policies across the region have driven the deployment of 5G. For example, in May of 2025, China is deploying 5 G-Advanced (5 G-A) networks in cities at a rapid pace to boost mobile coverage and provide platforms for new industries like autonomous driving and the low-altitude economy. With the second-largest computer power of 2023 and ongoing 4G/5G network investments, China is investing in enhancing network quality and enabling next-generation applications such as drones and smart mobility. This positions it as a worldwide next-generation network deployment leader and digital economic development innovator.

LAMEA: The region comprising Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa presents both opportunities and challenges for 5G infrastructure expansion. While some countries are making progress in 5G deployment, others face challenges due to regulatory issues and insufficient investments. For instance, in January 2025, MTN, China Telecom, and Huawei inaugurated Africa’s biggest 5G-enabled smart mine in South Africa’s Northern Cape province, another important step toward the continent’s digital and industrial revolution. The continent’s first 5G private network facilitates applications like autonomous trucks, vehicle monitoring, and personnel tracking to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability at mines. Huawei provided the customized 5G solution, MTN provided infrastructure and integration, and China Telecom provided international digital experience. The project is a demonstration of smart mining in Africa and shows the extensive use of 5G in various industries such as oil, gas, ports, manufacturing, and education.

Browse the full “5G infrastructure Market Size, Trends and Insights By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, RAN, DAS), By Core Network Technology (Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV)), By Network Architecture (Standalone, Non-Standalone), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/5g-infrastructure-market/

The following is a list of the prominent players in the 5G infrastructure market:

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

Samsung

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope

ZTE

NEC

Comba Telecom Systems

Siklu Communication

Mavenir

Others

The We have segmented the 5G infrastructure market as follows:

By Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Macro Cell

RAN

DAS

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

By Network Architecture

Standalone

Non-Standalone

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

