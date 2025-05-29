Lumi Global Launches Enhanced Pre-Voting Capabilities Across its Digital and Hybrid Meeting and Election Solution

LIPHOOK, United Kingdom, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumi Global, a leading provider of digital and hybrid meeting and election technologies, today announced the launch of enhanced Pre-Voting functionality within the Lumi Platform. This new capability allows organizations to open secure, authenticated voting ahead of live meetings, offering greater flexibility, improved accessibility, and more efficient preparation for governance-driven events.

The feature is designed to support Annual General Meetings (AGMs), annual meetings, member meetings, and other regulated voting processes by enabling participants to vote days, weeks, or even months in advance. Pre-Voting can be deployed as part of a scheduled meeting or as a standalone voting session.

With support for multiple-choice and text-based questions, multilingual configuration, and device-agnostic accessibility, Pre-Voting gives organizers the ability to capture early input while maintaining Lumi’s high standards of security, compliance, and audit readiness. Enhanced administrative tools also allow poll grouping, drag-and-drop ordering, and comprehensive reporting, streamlining what has traditionally been a manual and time-constrained part of meeting execution.

“Organizations have made it clear: they want more control, more flexibility, and less pressure on the day of the meeting,” said Marc Harper, Chief Technology Officer at Lumi Global. “With this release, we’re responding to that need by giving our clients the ability to open up secure participation when it works for them - not just when the meeting goes live.”

This latest enhancement expands Lumi’s already robust voting infrastructure and reinforces its commitment to supporting inclusive, transparent, and efficient participation across digital and hybrid governance environments.

About Lumi Global

Lumi Global powers the meetings and elections that matter for the world’s most trusted decisions, ensuring seamless, engaging experiences for in-room and online participants. Lumi’s cutting-edge technology and global presence enable informed decision-making across annual meetings, member-based meetings, legislative meetings, elections, IR meetings, and earnings calls. With more than 30 years of experience, Lumi partners with clients worldwide to simplify complexity and deliver stress-free, secure meeting experiences.

Media contact

Sylvie Harton

Chief Business Strategy Officer

sylvie.harton@lumiglobal.com