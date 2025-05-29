New pork campaign and market conditions poised to revive domestic demand

DENVER, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. pork industry is charting a new course to engage with American consumers and boost domestic demand as trade policy and global market dynamics threaten the pace of export sales. Pork producers have relied heavily on global demand in recent years. Nearly one-quarter of all U.S. pork was sold to international buyers in 2024. Continued success in the export market hangs in the balance as China trims imports of U.S. goods and trade conflicts curb global sales among other key buyers.

While global pork consumption has edged upward, U.S. per capita consumption has been flat for more than 50 years at 50 lbs. on average, according to the USDA. That trails annual beef and chicken consumption, which exceeds 60 lbs. and 100 lbs., respectively. The pork industry is aiming to gain ground with a new consumer marketing program, “Taste What Pork Can Do.” Focusing on flavor and featuring a wide variety of recipes and convenient cooking techniques, the campaign encourages U.S. consumers to reimagine the possibilities of pork for at-home meals.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, the campaign represents the beginning of what could be a “new pork” on U.S. consumers’ plates. The next opportunity could be reevaluating hog genetics in an effort to match the campaign’s emphasis on flavor. Taste continues to be one of the top drivers influencing consumer meat purchases, as evidenced by sales of the most popular pork product, bacon.

“If the U.S. consumer is to truly reimagine pork, some fairly significant changes may be required over time,” said Brian Earnest, lead animal protein economist with CoBank. “Recalibrating the genetic hog makeup and showcasing different cuts at retail and through food service could be in order. Utilizing pork in a new way could help find the pork equivalent of a beef T-bone or rib-eye for a richly flavored, premium-priced offering.”

The industry’s consolidation era twenty years ago sent the U.S. hog sector down a path of value, efficiency and appeasing comparisons to “other categories” of meat. The lean hog formulation adopted by the broad bulk of U.S. producers has largely influenced the pork U.S. consumers see today. However, consumers’ views regarding fat content have evolved and health concerns about fat have subsided. A refreshed approach to hog genetics that focuses on fat content, flavor and consumer preferences over production efficiencies may be necessary to meaningfully grow domestic demand.

Bacon has been the most popular pork item in the U.S. for the last 10 years, with strong demand supporting higher pricing. Sausage-type items and pizza toppings like pepperoni have also gained strong consumer demand. Values for pork trim used in sausage making have climbed accordingly. Historically, averaging less than $40 per cwt., pork trim for sausage surged to more than $80 per cwt. for the first time in 2022.

Unlike chicken breasts and beef burgers, U.S. consumers frequently find it difficult to cook “the perfect pork chop.” While pork loins and hams offer exceptional value, they lack the benefit of convenience compared to smaller pork cuts. New pork product variations that offer both convenience and enhanced flavor may be key to helping consumers reimagine pork.

Despite the challenges associated with broadening pork’s appeal with domestic consumers, Earnest said the industry is in a strong position. “With supplies ample and wallets tight, pork has never been in a better position to grow its market share with U.S. consumers. Pork is on a new path and it’s an exciting time for the industry.”

