Mercado Libre Launches New Episode of CFO Perspectives, Featuring Martin de los Santos Reflecting on Q1’2025 Highlights

Montevideo, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, today launches a new episode within the Inside Mercado Libre podcast: CFO Perspectives. Following our earnings report this quarter, CFO Martin de los Santos joins host Richard Cathcart, Investor Relations Officer, to reflect on Mercado Libre’s performance and provide a look ahead.

In the second episode of CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q1 Results, now live on Spotify , Martin de los Santos and Richard Cathcart discuss key investor questions following Mercado Libre’s Q1 2025 results, covering Argentina, e-commerce competition, GMV growth in Brazil and Mexico and the growth and health of our credit business.

As de los Santos highlights, “ We had a great start of the year, which is a continuation of what happened in 2024. The first quarter of 2025 presented strong top line growth, and impressive operational metrics: number of buyers grew by 25%, year on year, reaching 67 million in Q1. More impressive than that is the fact that the number of new buyers is growing very rapidly even after 25 years of history of MELI. On the Fintech side of the business Monthly Active Users grew at 31% year on year. This is actually the sixth consecutive quarter with growth above 30% year on year, surpassing 64 million users.”

Listen to the latest episode CFO Perspectives: Reflections on Q1 Results on Spotify. Previous episodes "Acquiring with Paula Arregui, Fintech Acquiring Senior Vice President”, "Marcos Galperin on MELI's Culture,” “Strategy and Growth Opportunities with Leandro Cuccioli”, “Advertising with Sean Summers”, “Logistics with Agustin Costa”, and “Artificial Intelligence with Sebastian Barrios”, can be accessed here .

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/

