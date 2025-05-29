Global Stock Exchanges Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality in Landmark Series Leading into Pride Month

For approved photos from Amsterdam, London and Toronto: click here

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the lead-up to Pride Month in June, nearly 15 stock exchanges around the world made history in May by participating in a first-of-its-kind international series of “Ringing the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality” events. Held between May 13 and May 23 in advance of Pride Month celebrations around the world, these ceremonies were aligned with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), and served as a bold and unified call for renewed focus on LGBTIQ+ economic inclusion and empowerment.

The bell ringings, organized by the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative in partnership with United Nations agencies, Koppa: The LGBTI+ Economic Power Lab (Koppa), and a growing coalition of LGBTIQ+ advocates and corporate partners, took place in major financial centers worldwide. Events were hosted by stock exchanges in Toronto, London, Australia, and Mexico — with nine Euronext exchanges also joining from Amsterdam to Paris. Exchange bell ringings will continue to occur through the month of Pride, including in Brazil.

“This was more than symbolic,” said Fabrice Houdart, co-founder of Koppa. “These global bell ringings marked a collective stand for dignity, equality, and the fundamental economic rights of LGBTIQ+ people. As Pride Month begins, these events are a powerful reminder that the private sector has both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead.”

A Global Signal for Inclusive Economies

Amid a growing wave of federal government efforts to roll back corporate support for diversity and inclusion, the bell ringings highlighted the business community’s resilience — and its determination to stand firm in its values, in the face of continued pressure to abandon long-held business practices of inclusion

The events drew attention to alarming statistics: same-sex relationships are still criminalized in 66 countries, and more than half the world’s economies lack workplace protections for LGBTIQ+ people. Discrimination continues to limit access to jobs, capital, and leadership, with the World Bank noting that sexual and gender minorities are significantly overrepresented among the world’s poorest populations. For more background, read the remarks UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk delivered on May 16, 2025 to observe the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Elevating Visibility, Accountability, and Action

The bell-ringing events also amplified the relevance of the UN Standards of Conduct for Business, which more than 400 companies have signed since 2017 to guide inclusive practices. Advocates emphasized the need to move from pledges to practice.

“True leadership is showing up — consistently, globally, and unapologetically,” said Houdart. “We’re calling on companies to bring LGBTIQ+ inclusion into every layer of their operations — not just during Pride Month, but year-round.”

The initiative also underscored the persistent lack of LGBTIQ+ representation in corporate leadership. Fewer than 1% of board seats globally are held by openly LGBTIQ+ individuals, and only three openly LGBTIQ+ CEOs currently lead Fortune 500 companies. Yet studies show diverse leadership delivers stronger business outcomes and more inclusive workplace culture.

By ringing the bell, exchanges, investors, and business leaders across continents sent a resounding message: visibility must lead to structural change — and the time to act is now.

Koppa’s mission is to unleash global LGBTI+ economic power through knowledge, financing, and connection, changing systems to create a more equitable future. We focus on innovation and bring the power of our broad networks, our understanding of the ecosystem, and hands-on experience in expanding economic opportunities for LGBTI+ people. For more information visit, www.koppalab.org .

For more information on the 2025 Ring the Bell for LGBTIQ+ Equality events, visit the Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE) Initiative site: https://sseinitiative.org/sse-event/2025-ring-bell-lgbtiq-equality

