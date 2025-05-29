Volvo Trucks Wins Prestigious Design Award for New North American Truck Model

Greensboro, N.C., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Red Dot Award is globally regarded as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for outstanding design and this year a big-rig truck has taken the honors. The all-new Volvo VNL was reengineered by its U.S. team through six years of intensive research and dedicated product development, and that effort has led to recognition beyond the trucking industry. In January 2024, Volvo Trucks North America introduced the state-of-the-art new truck for long haul, which represents a 90% redesign from previous models. Tailored to address the dynamic challenges of the North American freight transport sector, the all-new Volvo VNL features hundreds of next generation enhancements to drive productivity, safety, profitability, and sustainability for trucking companies while transforming the driver experience with noticeable design enhancements that make life on the road easier and better.

“When most people hear design, they think of automotive or fashion, not heavy-duty trucks. However, for our team, design plays a critical role in everything from fuel efficiency to driver comfort,” said Brian Balicki, head of design, Volvo Trucks North America. “With the all-new Volvo VNL, we started with a blank sheet of paper and reimagined the truck from the ground up. The streamlined, wedge-shaped cab and dramatically sloped windshield are not just visually striking, they reduce aerodynamic drag and help deliver up to 10% better fuel efficiency compared to the legacy model. Inside, we transformed the driving environment and sleeper into a space that feels more like a home away from home.”

With its dynamic lines, optimized aerodynamics, curved windshield, and wedge-shaped profile, the exterior design signals a significant industry shift and reflects the Volvo brand strengths in a visually striking way. Aesthetically, the elevation pattern echoes throughout the entire product, starting with the distinct angled front grille, headlights and intakes.

Inside the cabin, the driver-focused interior introduces an all-new 24-volt electrical architecture that brings industry-leading features such as dynamic displays, a Camera Monitor System, inductive charging, task/ambient lighting, and comfort and storage amenities. The customizable cab and sleeper configurations, along with the innovative versatile bunk setup, provide flexibility for driving teams and customer needs. Whether it is a better workstation for drivers or airline-inspired window shades for blocking light in the sleeping berth, the all-new Volvo VNL caters to a driver's requirements and has been met with very positive driver feedback.

“The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to change everything for heavy-duty trucks, and we evaluated every detail of the driver experience from selecting materials that provide a premium look and feel to incorporating innovative safety features that help protect drivers in case of an accident,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Winning this prestigious design award validates the six years of dedication that went into transforming our flagship VNL model. We created a vehicle that not only connects with customers but also delivers exceptional performance and comfort.”

About the Red Dot Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest design competitions with 51 categories ranging from consumer electronics and vehicles, household appliances and furniture. The competition started 70 years ago in Essen, Germany and has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after marks of quality for outstanding design.

The award will be officially announced on July 8 at the Designers’ Night in the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany. Read more at www.red-dot.org.

Volvo Trucks has a history of excellent product design and won the Red Dot Award in 2021 for the new Volvo FM model.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

