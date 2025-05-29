Aptean Unveils Keynote Speakers for “UNITE 2025”: Futurist Erica Orange and Trailblazing Veteran Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, is excited to announce two distinguished keynote speakers for “UNITE 2025”, its flagship North American customer conference: renowned futurist and thought leader, Erica Orange, along with decorated veteran and trailblazer, Col. Nicole Malachowski, USAF (Ret.). Taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 6-9, 2025, this premier event will offer engaging sessions, cutting-edge insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Elevate Your Game,” is designed to inspire businesses to push boundaries, embrace innovation and lead with confidence in an ever-evolving market. With two dynamic keynote speakers—each bringing distinct perspectives on transformation, leadership and forward-thinking strategy—Aptean reinforces its commitment to delivering a dynamic and empowering experience for attendees.

Erica Orange, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Future Hunters, is one of today’s foremost futurists and is renowned for her bold insights into emerging trends and disruptive technologies. At UNITE 2025, she will explore how AI is reshaping the business landscape and what it means for decision-makers looking to stay ahead. With a deep understanding of the intersection between AI, innovation and strategic foresight, she will inspire attendees to reimagine possibilities and explore how future-focused thinking can unlock next-level growth.

Ms. Malachowski, the first woman pilot to join the elite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, embodies perseverance, leadership and the ability to excel under pressure. A decorated combat veteran, White House Fellow, and passionate advocate for resilience and reinvention, Nicole will share inspiring personal stories and lessons in courageous leadership – offering a roadmap for navigating change with strength and clarity. Inspired by the metaphor of “pushing the envelope”, Nicole will challenge attendees to move beyond perceived limitations, foster deeper collaboration, drive accountability and unlock their full potential.

“Our customers come to UNITE not just for product insights, but to be inspired and empowered,” said TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. “Erica and Nicole truly exemplify the spirit of ‘Elevate Your Game.’ Through their powerful stories, deep expertise and visionary leadership, they will challenge our customers to think bigger, lead boldly and take decisive action that drives meaningful results.”

Aptean UNITE 2025 will offer attendees a robust agenda of product deep dives, customer panels, industry networking and thought leadership sessions—all designed to help users maximize the value of their Aptean solutions and unlock new opportunities.

To learn more about UNITE 2025, or to register for the event, visit our event website.

