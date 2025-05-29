Westland Insurance unveils essential wildfire guide to prepare for 2025 fire season

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we enter the 2025 wildfire season, with multiple wildfires being monitored across the country, Westland Insurance is releasing an essential guide to wildfire preparedness and recovery to educate Canadians to take immediate steps to safeguard their families, car, homes, and businesses, helping them face the season with greater resilience and confidence.

The guide provides practical, easy-to-understand advice on how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from wildfires. It highlights several items for consideration, including:

Prevention tips on making homes more fire-resistant by creating a wildfire protection plan, including effective landscaping and securing entry points.

by creating a wildfire protection plan, including effective landscaping and securing entry points. Detailed steps for preparing an emergency kit tailored to individual family or business requirements.

Suggestions for staying informed with real-time wildfire updates and evacuation notices in each province.

AAdvice on actions to take during necessary evacuations and accessing emergency support.

Westland Insurance is committed to helping Canadians stay one step ahead this wildfire season. With the release of its wildfire guide, the company is empowering individuals and businesses to take meaningful action before, during, and after a wildfire. Whether it’s reviewing insurance coverage, navigating the claims process, or simply knowing where to start, Westland’s trusted advisors are available to support local communities in protecting what matters most and rebuilding with confidence.

