Collage Unveils Groundbreaking Gen Alpha Insights to Decode the Future of Influence and Purchase Behavior

Bethesda, MD, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collage, the leader in cultural intelligence, today released a first-of-its-kind research, unlocking what drives Gen Alpha – their values, behaviors, and digital fluency. Representing the future of consumer behavior and household influence, Gen Alpha is the youngest, most diverse, and most digitally connected generation in U.S. history. Collage’s new research delivers the deepest cultural insights available on this generation, grounded in proprietary data, in-culture expertise, and more than a decade of experience helping brands create their competitive advantage.

Born after 2013, Gen Alpha may be young, but their influence is already reshaping key consumer categories, including food, personal care, fashion, media, and entertainment. As true digital natives, they are growing up in an era marked by cultural fluidity, identity exploration, and rapidly evolving content consumption. To remain relevant and drive long-term growth, brands must begin building authentic connections with Gen Alpha today.

Over 44 million strong, and growing, Gen Alpha already influences household spend and brand choices in food, fashion, and personal care purchases today: 73% of parents of this generation say their kids are the first ones to tell them about new or popular things.

“Winning with Gen Alpha requires more than demographic snapshots,” said David Wellisch, CEO of Collage. “It demands deep, culturally grounded insight into how they think, what shapes their preferences, and how they’re already influencing the marketplace. This is where Collage offers an unmatched advantage.”

With Collage’s Gen Alpha insights, brands can uncover powerful opportunities to drive both immediate impact and long-term loyalty. The research reveals Gen Alpha’s content preferences, media consumption patterns, shopping behaviors, and cultural influences - all offering marketers a clear path to grow share in categories where these young consumers already play a role in household decisions. It also surfaces unmet needs, values, and trend signals that will define Gen Alpha’s purchasing behavior in the years ahead.

In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, Collage helps brands identify the platforms Gen Alpha engages with most, enabling smarter media investments and more effective messaging. Ultimately, this intelligence empowers brands to future-proof their portfolios by building early trust with a generation that is already shaping cultural norms and consumer expectations.

Collage’s Gen Alpha research is now available on its Insights Hub, giving brands immediate access to culturally grounded data and activation-ready insights. Audience Profiles for Parents of Gen Alpha are also available in Collage’s fluen.ci app, helping brands target the buyers most efficiently.

In collaboration with Insights Association, on June 10, Collage will present a webinar, "New Gen Alpha Trends: Tap Into the Drivers for Media, Entertainment, and Personal Care." The presentation will highlight new research on offering marketers practical guidance on engaging Gen Alpha and unlocking brand growth through culturally fluent strategy.

About Collage

Collage is the only cultural intelligence engine that fuses consumer, industry, and brand data to provide brands with insights on the why behind consumers’ behaviors – so they can act quickly to fuel growth. The company’s data science engine provides unrivaled depth of cultural insight from 26 billion primary data points. With access to head-to-head brand, category, and industry competitive assessments plus original, consumer-driven studies and weekly additions, the world’s leading brands rely on Collage to get a deep understanding of how to drive brand love and business growth by tapping into culture. The curated, always-on, easy-to-use digital access is flexible and cost-efficient for your business needs. Founded in 2009, culture has always been at the company’s core. Collage is a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified minority-owned small business.