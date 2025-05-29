Eastern Point Trust Company vs. Flatirons Bank et al.

Fairfax, VA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 29, 2025, Fairfax, VA: The case against Flatirons Bank and its cohorts in the joint venture operating as Justice Escrow grows stronger by the day. Documents recently produced by certain governmental entities provide clear evidence that the Justice Escrow QSF platform is nothing more than Eastern Point Trust Company’s QSF 360 platform by another name. Dycio & Biggs Attorneys at Law, now intend to file a new complaint against Flatirons Bank and the other Justice Escrow defendants based on this newly acquired information. The ensuing complaint will largely mirror the allegations in the prior complaint, while also materially expanding the named defendants and increasing the damages claims. Necessarily, the original action was dismissed voluntarily, and not as a result of any court ruling, and in no way prejudices Eastern Point Trust Company from proceeding against the defendants in the forthcoming action, which shall take precedence over the prior proceedings.

About Eastern Point Trust Company

Eastern Point Trust Company is a pioneering and innovative trust administration service provider delivering personalized solutions to attorneys, individuals, families, and institutions. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and integrity, Eastern Point Trust Company offers a comprehensive range of trust-based and ministerial solutions. For more information, see: www.easternpointtrust.com