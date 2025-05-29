NobelClad Celebrates Expansion of Its Dunbar Mine in Collaboration With U.S. Navy and Partner Organizations

MT. BRADDOCK, Penn., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobelClad, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), welcomed representatives from the U.S. Navy, Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base Program, BlueForge Alliance, and the U.S. Government to celebrate the expansion of its Dunbar Mine — the site of NobelClad’s proprietary explosive welding operations. As a long-standing strategic customer, the U.S. Navy played a key role in funding the project.

“The strong partnership we enjoy with the U.S. Navy enabled the successful completion of the first phase of this expansion,” said Antoine Nobili, President of NobelClad.

“We sincerely appreciate the financial and strategic support we are receiving for both phases of the project, which will strengthen NobelClad’s role as a key supplier to the Navy and help ensure the fleet’s readiness for years to come,” said Chad Toth, General Manager US, Director of Global Operations Excellence of NobelClad.

Located in southwest Pennsylvania, the Dunbar Mine has served as NobelClad’s U.S. explosive cladding site for over 50 years. It remains the only facility in the United States with the structural integrity and capacity to support the controlled detonations required by NobelClad’s metal cladding process. The surrounding Loyalhanna limestone formation safely absorbs and dissipates the energy from the explosions, enabling NobelClad to meet the demanding production requirements of the Navy and other industrial customers.

NobelClad designs and manufactures innovative clad metal products for a wide range of global industries. Its engineered clad plates are used in equipment deployed across two classes of U.S. Navy submarines, as well as in ships and aircraft carriers.

Construction of Phase One of the Dunbar Mine expansion began in June 2024 and was completed in April 2025. This phase added nearly 600 linear feet of production and transport space. Phase Two, set to begin in the coming weeks, will add an additional 435 linear feet to the facility.

The celebration provided guests with a first-hand look at the expanded mine and included attendance by senior leadership from the U.S. Navy, the Maritime Industrial Base Program and BlueForge Alliance.

About NobelClad

NobelClad is a world leader in explosion welding. With more than half a century of expertise, we are the company with the most global resources and infrastructure committed to clad. We offer bi-metallic solutions for corrosion-resistant industrial processing equipment in oil and gas, chemicals, and transportation. For more information, visit www.nobelclad.com.

About Maritime Industrial Base Program

The Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base Program was established to develop, implement, and execute a plan to stabilize, enhance, and grow the maritime industrial base by addressing the wide range of challenges to industrial base capacity, capability, and workforce. For more information, visit https://www.secnav.navy.mil/rda/mib/Pages/default.aspx.

About BFA

BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is a nonprofit, mission-driven partner accelerating the revitalization of the defense industrial base through non-traditional approaches that deliver speed, access, and scale. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

