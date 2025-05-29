Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in June 2025

LATHAM, N.Y., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that management will attend the following investor conferences:

On June 3, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Cross Sector Insight Conference. This event will take place at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA.

On June 4, 2025, Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Daley, Vice President – Finance, will host a fireside chat at 2:35pm ET at the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. This event will take place at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

On June 5, 2025, Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, and Joshua Rickaby, Fiberglass Sales – Sand States, will deliver a presentation at 8:40am CT at William Blair’s 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference. This event will take place at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL. Interested parties can access the live webcast, archived replay, and the accompanying investor presentation by visiting https://ir.lathampool.com/ under the “Events & Presentations” section. Latham’s management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day.



About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across around 30 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

lathamir@advisiry.com

212-750-5800