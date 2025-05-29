FLUENT Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Tampa, FL

- Q1 Revenue Grew 5.91% YoY to $26.7 million
- Ended quarter with $30.7 million of cash and cash equivalents
- New York operations continuing to progress as Buffalo cultivation facility nears completion

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Management Commentary

“In Q1 2025, we generated $26.7 million in revenue, a 5.9% increase year-over-year, despite continued price compression and increased market saturation in Florida,” said Robert Beasley, Chief Executive Officer of FLUENT. “While adjusted EBITDA declined to $3.5 million, largely due to softness in Florida, our core fundamentals remain strong. We continue to invest in infrastructure and brand development to support long-term growth. Despite industry-wide challenges this quarter, we remained focused on disciplined execution.”

Beasley added, “In New York, integration of the RIV Capital assets is progressing well, with the Buffalo cultivation facility nearing completion and the FLUENT retail rebrand underway. In Florida, we launched new products and completed construction of the Roza facility, expanding production capacity ahead of our next planned harvest. Our cash position of $30.7 million, up from $8.5 million a year ago, gives us the flexibility to support near-term priorities and long-term growth.”

He concluded, “While macro and regulatory uncertainties remain, we are focused on strengthening our core markets, managing costs, and positioning the company to adapt and grow as market conditions evolve.”

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q1 2024)

  • Revenue was $26.7 million compared to $25.2 million.
  • Florida revenue was $19.2 million compared to $21.1 million.
  • Gross profit before fair value adjustments1 was $12.5 million or 46.8% of revenue, compared to $12.3 million or 48.6% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million compared to $6.8 million, reflecting the ongoing startup and ramp-up in the New York market following the RIV acquisition, as well as continued softness in the Florida market.
  • Cash flow used in operations for the three months ending March 31, 2025, was $1.5 million compared to cash flow provided by operations of $4.1 million in the prior year. The decline is primarily attributable to the settlement of payments that had been carried over from previous periods.
  • On March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $30.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $79.1 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 700 million shares outstanding on an as-converted basis, compared to $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $62.9 million of total debt, with approximately 300 million shares outstanding on March 31, 2024.

Recent Operational Highlights

Company Footprint:

  • As of the end of the reporting period, FLUENT operates a total of 42 retail locations and 8 production facilities across its key markets of Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Florida:

  • Currently operating thirty-five retail locations and five production facilities.
  • On track to opening three additional stores in Florida by the end of 2025.
  • Successfully relocated the North Miami Beach dispensary to Aventura, offering more points of sale, larger vault storage, and a refreshed store design.
  • Completed construction of the new Rosa cultivation facility in Tampa; cultivation commenced in early May with the first harvest expected in August 2025.
  • Launched two differentiated whole flower brands:
    • KNACK – a high-quality, affordable offering.
    • Bag-O – a value-driven line available in larger formats.
  • Introduced 10mg THC chocolate bites, FLUENT’s first single-serve edible product.

New York:

  • Currently operating four retail locations and one production facility.
  • Construction of Buffalo, our second cultivation facility in New York, is nearing completion. The first planting is expected in Q2 2025, with the inaugural harvest projected for Q4 2025.
  • Initiated rebranding of New York retail locations to FLUENT following the successful acquisition of RIV Capital assets.
  • Expanded the KNACK brand portfolio in New York to include pre-rolls, alongside a rotating selection of whole flower strains.

Texas:

  • Currently operating one production facility and a delivery program.
  • Commenced construction of the Houston Education and Pick-Up Center, with an expected opening in Q3 2025.

Pennsylvania:

  • Currently operating three retail locations in the state.

The company is actively monitoring legislative developments and is encouraged by the accelerating momentum toward adult-use legalization in Pennsylvania and the potential expansion of the medical program in Texas, both of which represent promising future growth catalysts.

1 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-763-8274 (toll -free)
International dial-in number: 1-412-717-9224 (international)

Join Instructions: Participants to ask to be joined into the FLUENT Corp. call.

Fluent Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(USD '000)
 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
    
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$30,744  $40,106 
Accounts receivable 235   422 
Biological assets 3,298   3,162 
Inventory, net 20,051   15,155 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,824   2,587 
Total current assets$56,152  $61,432 
    
Property and equipment, net 53,757   52,200 
Intangible assets, net 37,315   37,590 
Right-of-use assets, net 45,523   46,731 
Goodwill 1,525   1,525 
Deferred tax assets 1,248   1,039 
Other assets 6,534   6,476 
Total assets$202,053  $206,992 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$4,439  $6,331 
Accrued expenses 8,923   8,423 
Income taxes payable 1,003   1,003 
Derivative liabilities 1,691   2,148 
Short term provision liability 5,000   4,957 
Current portion of notes payable 458   755 
Lease obligations - current portion 4,943   4,751 
Total current liabilities$26,457  $28,368 
    
Long-term liabilities   
Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs 69,261   68,775 
Lease obligations, net of current portion 51,168   51,727 
Deferred tax liability 5,542   4,817 
Uncertain tax position 48,176   43,314 
Long term provision liability 8,980   9,044 
Convertible notes, net 6,729   6,482 
Other long-term liabilities 3,447   3,447 
Total long-term liabilities$193,303  $187,606 
Total liabilities$219,760  $215,974 
    
Shareholders' equity   
Share capital 206,419   206,419 
Share-based compensation reserve 7,300   7,275 
Equity conversion feature 7,097   7,097 
Warrants 29,634   29,634 
Accumulated deficit (266,961)  (258,211)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,196)  (1,196)
Total shareholders' equity (17,707)  (8,982)
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$202,053  $206,992 
    


 
Fluent Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
(USD '000)For the three months ended
 March 31,
2025		 March 31,
2024
    
Revenue, net$26,717  $25,227 
Cost of goods sold 14,195   12,966 
Gross profit before fair value adjustments 12,522   12,261 
    
Fair value adjustments on inventory sold (301)  1,628 
Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets 3,025   1,047 
Gross profit 15,246   14,936 
    
Operating expenses:   
General and administrative 4,894   3,963 
Sales and marketing 6,319   5,434 
Depreciation and amortization 2,025   1,730 
Share-based compensation 25   49 
Total operating expenses 13,263   11,176 
    
Income from operations 1,982   3,760 
    
Other expense (income):   
Finance costs, net 4,423   4,711 
Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability (457)  (1,687)
Loss on disposal of assets -   212 
Other expense, net 12   2 
Total other expense 3,978   3,238 
    
Net income (loss) before income taxes (1,996)  522 
    
Income tax expense 6,754   4,685 
    
Comprehensive income (loss)$(8,750) $(4,163)
    
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.02) $(0.01)
        


 
Fluent Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
(USD '000)
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
2025		 March 31,
2024
    
Cash flows used in operating activities   
Net loss$(8,750) $(4,163)
    
Adjustments for non-cash items:   
Bargain purchase gain on business combination   
Loss on issuance and extinguishment of debt instruments, net   
Intangible assets impairment   
Unrealized (gain) loss on changes in fair value of biological assets (3,025)  (1,047)
Realized (gain) loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold 301   (1,628)
Share-based compensation expense 25   49 
Depreciation and amortization 4,553   3,703 
Accretion and interest expense 4,332   4,686 
Net change in fair value of derivative (457)  (1,687)
Loss on dispositions of fixed assets -   212 
Uncertain tax position 4,862   - 
Deferred tax expense 516   1,216 
Changes in non-cash working capital   
Accounts receivable 187   (17)
Inventory 3,279   3,939 
Biological assets (5,587)  (3,551)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 763   747 
Right of use assets / liabilities (1,000)  (1,317)
Other assets (58)  (90)
Accounts payable (1,892)  630 
Accrued expenses 500   (4,192)
Income taxes -   6,938 
Other long-term liabilities -   (375)
Net cash provided by operating activities$(1,451) $4,053 
    
Cash flows used in investing activities   
Purchase of property and equipment$(4,179) $(2,948)
Net cash provided by used in investing activities$(4,179) $(2,948)
    
Cash flows provided by used in financing activities   
Principal repayments of notes payable (2,681)  (2,340)
Payment of lease obligations (1,051)  (765)
Net cash used in financing activities$(3,732) $(3,105)
    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents$(9,362) $(2,000)
    
Cash, beginning of period 40,106   10,521 
    
Cash, end of period$30,744  $8,521 
    


 
Fluent Corp.
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024
(USD '000)
   
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
2025
 March 31,
2024
Net loss$(8,750) $(4,163)
Finance costs, net 4,423   4,711 
Income taxes 6,754   4,685 
Depreciation and amortization 4,014   3,702 
EBITDA$6,441  $8,935 
   
   
 For the three months ended
 March 31,
2025
 March 31,
2024
EBITDA$6,441  $8,935 
Change in fair value of biological assets (2,724)  (2,675)
Change in fair market value of derivative (457)  (1,687)
Professional fees(1) 74   1,789 
One-time employee costs(2) 133   160 
Share-based compensation 25   49 
Loss on disposal of assets -   212 
Other non-recurring expense 12   2 
Adjusted EBITDA$3,504  $6,785 
   
(1) Legal and professional fees associated with potential transactions and professional fees associated with prior periods.
(2) Severance and relocation costs.
   

