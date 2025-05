Alumis to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alumis, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Alumis website in the "Investors" section under the “Events” page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Alumis

Alumis is a late-stage biopharma company developing next-generation targeted therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient health and outcomes across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary data analytics platform and precision approach, Alumis is developing a pipeline of oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitors, consisting of ESK-001 for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus, and A-005 for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the pipeline includes lonigutamab, a subcutaneously delivered anti–insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, as well as several preclinical programs identified through this precision approach. For more information, visit www.alumis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

