Verizon Dominates Indy 500 Data Connectivity

INDIANAPOLIS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Indianapolis 500 race set a new milestone for data usage and connection at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Verizon network. In just one day, inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a total of 172 terabytes (TB) of data was used on the Verizon network, more than we’ve ever seen on the network at this race and one of the highest data usage events Verizon has ever recorded.

“Connecting a city’s worth of fans at the Indy 500, with more unique users than the Super Bowl had attendees, is a massive undertaking, putting unprecedented demand on wireless networks. We had more data running on our network than any previous NFL draft, and nearly twice the data of any Super Bowl in recorded history. The work and skill that goes into setting up a network to keep hundreds of thousands of people connected in one place is an incredible achievement. It’s the dedication from our teams that ensures our customers don’t have to worry about their phones during this event, no matter the scope,” said Andy Brady, President of Verizon Great Lakes.

"The unprecedented data usage we witnessed during the 2025 Indy 500 highlights the incredible passion and engagement of our fans," said Doug Boles, President of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "The ability for fans to share their experiences in real-time through Verizon's robust network significantly enhances the event's atmosphere and global reach. This level of connectivity is crucial for modern sports experiences, and we're thrilled to partner with Verizon to deliver it."

The data doesn’t just speak for itself; it shouts. Verizon’s network experienced an extraordinary surge at the 2025 Indy 500, with 5G Ultrawideband (UW) playing a dominant role. To put 172 TB into context, that’s equivalent to more than 57 million digital photos (3 MB average). Here are the amazing results:

Explosive 5G Growth: A staggering 74.6% leap in 5G UW volume of 61 TB inside the track over last year’s race (43 TB), revealing how fans are embracing the speed and capacity of 5G.

A massive 48.5% increase in total combined 4G and 5G UW data volume inside IMS, proving the network's capability to handle the intense demand.

A massive 48.5% increase in total combined 4G and 5G UW data volume inside IMS, proving the network’s capability to handle the intense demand. High fan engagement: 15 TB of the 61 TB used inside the track was uploaded data, highlighting the high levels of fans sharing in real time.

Outside the track, more than 111 TB of data volume was used on the network, showing the event's broader impact.

Outside the track, more than 111 TB of data volume was used on the network, showing the event’s broader impact. Combined Volume Growth: The combined data volume inside and outside the venue was nearly 172 TB – a 35% increase from last year’s race day, demonstrating substantial year-over-year growth.



The key driver behind this data explosion was this year’s commercial activation of 5G Standalone at the IMS, allowing fans to easily upload videos and share their experiences in real time, further enhancing the fan experience. “This record breaking amount of traffic really highlights the rapid growth of 5G and how it’s truly built to handle massive events like the Indy 500. The data capacity of the Verizon network is unmatched,” said Brady.

