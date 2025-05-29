Leading with Light: MUSE Microscopy Illuminates the Next Era of Oncology at ASCO

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSE Microscopy , (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) a leader in slide-free, tissue-to-digital™ pathology solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025, taking place from May 30 – June 03 in Chicago, IL. Following our successful introduction of SmartPath MUSE Technology ™ (SmartPath), the first tissue-to-digital imager utilizing Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE) at the recent USCAP25 in Boston, we are eager to demonstrate our innovative technology at ASCO.

ASCO 2025 attracts thousands of industry leaders worldwide, providing a platform for sharing and exploring the latest advancements in cancer care.

"MUSE Microscopy’s presence at ASCO underscores our commitment to redefining oncology diagnostics at the cellular level. As the industry converges to advance precision medicine, MUSE stands as the natural evolution—where speed, clarity, and digital intelligence can replace glass, guesswork, and delay", said Matthew Nuñez , CEO, MUSE Microscopy.

We invite attendees to visit us at booth 10042 or schedule a meeting with one of our experts at ASCO to learn how our SmartPath Imager is set to revolutionize the pathology landscape. SmartPath is designed to streamline workflows and improve the experiences of both patients and physicians, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making in digital pathology.

“ USCAP25 was a tremendous success for us, and we appreciate everyone who visited our booth,” added Nuñez . “We are committed to eliminating cumbersome manual processes and propelling the pathology field into a fully digital future.”

Looking ahead, MUSE Microscopy is dedicated to making SmartPath* widely available for digital pathology use, and we have an exciting year planned. For more information, please visit us at Muse Microscopy | Tissue-to-Digital Pathology or contact us at 866.299.8998. *Pending FDA approval.

About MUSE Microscopy, Inc.

MUSE Microscopy, Inc. is a company that specializes in the application of Microscopy with Ultraviolet Surface Excitation (MUSE). We are developing a MUSE-enabled imaging system for diagnostic assistance in pathology, cytology, and research applications. SmartPath MUSE Technology™ (SmartPath), is intended to be a slide-free tissue-to-digital imaging platform that aims to revolutionize digital pathology by eliminating the need for traditional slide-based histology. Our goal is to offer a first-to-market, non-destructive imaging solution.

To learn more, you can visit their website at https://musemicroscopy.com/ or find them on social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

