Spirit Blockchain Capital Reports Q1 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Vancouver, BC , May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a publicly listed investment company focused on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset yield opportunities, is pleased to announce the key milestones and unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 Highlights

LIFE Offering Completion: Closed a CAD $2.11 million Listed Issuer Financing Exemption Offering in February 2025 to strengthen the balance sheet and extend runway.

Cash Position: Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of CAD $1,118,585, up from CAD $929,194 at year-end 2024, and a working capital surplus of CAD $729,781.

Debt Conversion: Converted the entire EOS-tranche of convertible debentures (CAD $1,105,024) into equity, eliminating related interest and derivative liabilities.

Product Launch: On March 27, Spirit Digital AG launched the Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP on SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse, providing a regulated, exchange-listed vehicle for ETH and SOL staking strategies.

U.S. Market Upgrade: Upgraded to the OTCQB® Venture Market under ticker “SBLCF” on April 22, 2025, enhancing access for U.S. investors.

Leadership & Partnerships: Appointed Inder Saini as CFO to bolster financial controls and entered a strategic partnership with Astralane to develop a Staked SOL Index.

“Our Q1 progress reflects steady advancement across financing, product launches, and operational capabilities,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital. “With a strengthened balance sheet and clear execution milestones achieved, we remain committed to building institutional-grade blockchain solutions and enhancing shareholder value.”

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

‎Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy through three verticals: infrastructure yield, blockchain investments, and regulated exchange-listed products. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of digital assets and invests in emerging blockchain ventures while developing proprietary yield-generation platforms.

