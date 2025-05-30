Shareholders who lost money on DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. .(“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV) The lawsuit is on behalf of individuals or entities that purchased or acquired DoubleVerify securities between November 10, 2023, and February 27, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Key Allegations in the Complaint:

Ad Spend Shift: Customers were moving ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms (e.g., Meta, Amazon), where DoubleVerify’s technology was less effective and faced direct competition. Technology Development Costs: The development of technology for these closed platforms was more expensive and time-consuming than the company disclosed. Monetization Timeline: It would take several years to monetize Activation Services on closed platforms. AI Competitiveness: Competitors were better positioned to integrate AI, which hindered DoubleVerify’s competitive edge and impacted profits. Overbilling: The company allegedly overbilled customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating from data center server farms. Misleading Risk Disclosures: Risk disclosures misrepresented existing problems as hypothetical risks. Misleading Positive Statements: Defendants issued false or misleading statements about the company's operations and prospects.



A series of significant stock drops occurred:

February 28, 2024: Stock fell over 21% after announcing lower Q1 2024 revenue growth expectations

May 7, 2024: Stock plunged nearly 39% after cutting full-year 2024 revenue outlook

February 27, 2025: Stock dropped 36% following disappointing Q4 2024 results



Legal Action:

Investors who acquired DoubleVerify shares during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the firm before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 15, 2025.



