Mission Ready Software Launches Requs Software FMEA for a New Era of Safe and Reliable Software Intensive Systems

Okatie, South Carolina, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mission Ready Software



Mission Ready Software announced the launch of Requs Software FMEA. This platform is designed to improve how engineering teams anticipate, evaluate, and mitigate software failure risks before a single line of code is written. For decades, the company has been committed to equipping engineers with the tools they need to develop reliable and safe software. This product launch reflects Mission Ready Software’s dedication to making critical software work better with minimal expense and schedule delay.

“Requs Software FMEA [Failure Modes and Effects Analysis] is the fruit of over 30 years of engineering pain points, postmortem investigations, and our desire to stop software disasters before they start,” says Ann Marie Neufelder, founder and president of Mission Ready Software. “The future of safe systems and critical infrastructure depends on our ability to predict software failure before it happens. The question is no longer can we predict it but whether we choose to.”

Software is embedded in every layer of critical systems. Still, the effectiveness of conventional testing and quality assurance methods continues to stagnate. Mission Ready Software recognizes that software failures have caused serious disruptions with far-reaching financial and safety consequences. These could include outages that paralyze critical systems across industries and defects that contribute to tragic accidents. For instance, in mission-critical products such as defense, aviation, or vehicles, even a single overlooked flaw can trigger cascading failures with potentially catastrophic outcomes. This is the world Requs Software FMEA was built to safeguard against.

The product’s foresight is urgent, given the rise of autonomous platforms. Software has elevated the stakes of getting software right. One overlooked defect in a driverless vehicle, a surgical robot, or a transportation system doesn’t just carry financial risk. It can endanger lives or destroy national infrastructure. “We’re entering an era where software defects can no longer be seen as bugs. They’re potential fault lines in systems the world depends on,” Neufelder states.

Most software debugging and analysis tools analyze already-written code. Requs Software FMEA shifts the reliability timeline forward. It’s built on the Common Defect Enumeration (CDE), a catalog of hundreds of root causes of known software failures that Mission Ready Software authored. The tool empowers engineers to predict and prevent failure modes before coding begins. The CDE is derived from more than 30 years of software failure event data across industries, from aerospace to consumer electronics.

Engineers input system-level information into Requs, and the software rapidly identifies which failure modes are relevant and their likelihood of occurring. “You don’t need the code. You just need to describe what your system is supposed to do,” explains Neufelder. “The software does the heavy lifting by filtering out the irrelevant and surfacing only what matters.”

Besides its predictive power, Requs can reduce the time cost traditionally associated with FMEA. It integrates seamlessly with Requs AI Predict, the company’s machine learning engine that estimates the total number of defects a project is likely to contain based on development practices, project characteristics, and domain before the code is ever written.

The real impact of Requs Software FMEA lies in its potential to level the playing field for engineering teams across sectors, whether for aerospace, automotive, defense, or a medical device manufacturer. The platform transforms decades of domain-specific software failure knowledge into a simple, usable, and affordable application.

Moreover, as the effort and expense required to fix software issues continue to grow over time, and unresolved problems accumulate into mounting technical debt, addressing risks early has become essential. Mission Ready Software aims to ensure cost-effective long-term system viability.

Ultimately, systems are growing more complex and interconnected, from nuclear plants to hospital operating rooms and automated tractors roaming farmlands. Accompanying them is an unprecedented safety and reliability risk. Hence, a product like Requs Software FMEA has never been more essential.

Media Contact

Name: Rachel Neufelder

Email: sales@missionreadysoftware.com



