Total voting rights

 | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

30 MAY 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 30 May 2025 consists of 221,423,975 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 221,423,975 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Recommended Reading

  • April 30, 2025 06:00 ET | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC
    Total voting rights

    30 APRIL 2025 NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), Northern Venture Trust...

    Read More
    Total voting rights
  • April 03, 2025 06:00 ET | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC
    Director/PDMR Dealings

    3 APRIL 2025 NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the...

    Read More
    Director/PDMR Dealings