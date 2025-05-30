EssilorLuxottica to acquire Optegra clinics,

another leap forward in its med-tech strategy

Acquisition of leading ophthalmology platform from MidEuropa will advance the Group’s development of the most comprehensive and digital-forward patient journey

Paris, France and London, United Kingdom (30 May 2025) – EssilorLuxottica and MidEuropa announced today they entered into an agreement for EssilorLuxottica to acquire Optegra, a fast-growing and highly integrated ophthalmology platform operating in five key European markets: the UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in EssilorLuxottica’s med-tech strategy, building on the Group’s offering which today spans far beyond frames and lenses to include AI-powered innovative technologies, wearables, medical instruments and science-backed eyecare solutions that improve the lives of millions of people.

The Optegra group, under the Optegra, Lexum and Iris brands, operates an extensive network of over 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic facilities across Europe, offering medically necessary ophthalmic treatments and elective vision correction procedures supported by AI in pre- and post-op stages. These include sight-saving cataract surgery, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma treatments, refractive lens replacement and laser eye surgery, serving both publicly reimbursed and private-pay patients. Since 2007, its highly ranked surgeons and dedicated medical teams have established a strong foundation of clinical leadership and a trusted reputation for quality care and industry-leading outcomes, making the Optegra platform a natural fit for EssilorLuxottica’s expanding med-tech portfolio.

“With the acquisition of Optegra, we are stepping into a new frontier – one where comprehensive eyecare, advanced diagnostics, therapeutic interventions and surgical treatments come together in one seamless platform. We have the strategic assets to fuel this vision: an extensive distribution network with new clinical approaches, a smart eyewear offering with healthcare potential, and diagnostic capabilities that will be able to detect conditions ranging from neurodegenerative diseases to cardiovascular dysfunction. Optegra and its experienced doctors will bring new medical capabilities to our Group, enabling us to address patients’ needs with the most advanced vision care technologies and treatments in one trusted system that will anchor our med-tech aspirations. Powered by our growing AI and big data capabilities, we will be able to broaden our impact and deliver the most personalized and seamless patient journey,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.

“Optegra’s evolution under MidEuropa’s ownership reflects our approach to supporting high-quality European healthcare platforms with strong growth potential. We partnered with Peter Byloos and his experienced leadership team to accelerate the company’s organic expansion and successfully entered two new markets, the Netherlands and Slovakia. We supported the opening of new clinics in the UK and completed eight strategic add-on acquisitions across five countries. We are proud to have contributed to Optegra’s digitalization, implementation of AI technologies, and broader mission to expand access to high-quality eye care. We would like to thank the management team and clinical staff for their dedication and ambition throughout this journey. We believe EssilorLuxottica is the ideal partner to lead Optegra into its next phase of growth and innovation, and we wish them every success as they build on the strong foundation we have helped create,” commented Robert Knorr, Managing Partner at MidEuropa.

“Joining forces with EssilorLuxottica marks a transformative chapter for Optegra. Their global leadership in vision care, combined with our clinical excellence and patient-centric approach, creates an innovative platform to redefine the paradigm of ophthalmic services. This partnership not only accelerates our growth potential but also enhances our ability to deliver advanced, digital and integrated eyecare solutions to all our patients. It also creates a significant opportunity for our clinical team, our staff and leadership to be part of a global and inspiring leader in vision care,” commented Dr. Peter Byloos, Chief Executive Officer of Optegra Eye Health Care.

The transaction is expected to close later in 2025 pending regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Attachment