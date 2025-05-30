Scatec wins battery storage project in South Africa

Oslo, 30 May 2025: Scatec ASA has been awarded preferred bidder status for the Haru BESS Battery Energy Storage Project totalling 123 MW/492 MWh in the third bid window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP) in South Africa, by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Scatec will receive payments under a 15-year agreement for making the storage capacity available for the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) which will utilise the capacity to balance the grid.

The estimated total capex for the battery energy storage project is ZAR 2.2 billion (USD 120 million) of which Scatec’s EPC contracts account for approximately 80%. The project will be financed by 90% non-recourse project debt and the remaining by equity from the owners.

“Today’s award reaffirms our standing as a leading renewable energy player in South Africa. We applaud the South African government’s commitment and dedication to the renewable energy procurement programmes. Battery energy storage will continue to play an important role in the energy transition, and we will continue to be at the forefront across our core markets,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

Building on the experience garnered from the hybrid solar and battery storage projects at Kenhardt, and the ongoing construction of Mogobe BESS, Scatec continues to actively support battery integration to stabilise the national grid.

“Dispatchable energy and grid infrastructure are now more important than ever, in the pathway to unlock the sustainability of South Africa’s current and future energy system,” adds Alberto Gambacorta, GM and EVP Sub-Saharan Africa, Scatec.

Scatec will own 50.01% of the equity in the project with Stanlib’s Greenstreet and Redstreet Funds owning 44.99% and a Community Trust holding 5%. Scatec will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), operations & maintenance (O&M), and asset management (AM) services to the project.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, commercial close is expected to be concluded by the end of Q1 2026. The project will be located in the Free State Province.

